TNS and TRAFiX Launch Trading Infrastructure Partnership

Deal delivers access to the Canadian financial markets and full stack managed services offering

RESTON, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced a partnership with next-generation trading and connectivity solutions provider TRAFiX to expand its order execution and routing management systems on TNS’ Dedicated Server across all major Canadian financial exchange markets.

Based out of the Equinix TR2 Data Center in Toronto, TRAFiX will leverage the full-stack TNS Dedicated Server offering to optimize its custom hardware and trading connectivity requirements. TRAFiX will also use the recently launched TNS Cloud Server Management solution, which easily handles operating system installation, configuration and patching as well as monitoring, troubleshooting and access management.

“The TNS bare-metal server inventory allows TRAFiX to efficiently scale and support our customers’ order management systems, execution management systems and Financial Information eXchange (FIX) routing capabilities in Canada and around the world,” said Greg Perry, TRAFiX COO. “Following our acquisition of ITS, this partnership with TNS furthers our commitment to the Canadian capital markets industry and sets the stage for building out TRAFiX’s broad solution portfolio.”

“TRAFiX continues to execute our strategy to expand and serve our customers in regions around the world,” said Walter Fitzgerald, TRAFiX CEO. “This investment and installation of TNS Dedicated Server demonstrates our commitment to provide the best available technology infrastructure to support our customers today and into the future in Canada.”

With the TNS Dedicated Server, TRAFiX has access to 9 standardized server options that have been optimized for front and middle office trading infrastructure to meet the specific computing needs of TRAFiX and its clients. TNS Dedicated Server is designed to deliver low latency performance of trading applications with multiple dedicated server options available. TNS’ server inventory and cloud managed data center services facilitate rapid installation and solve hardware supply chain and server management challenges for TRAFiX.

“In response to our clients’ diminishing provider options in the market, we’ve significantly increased their return on outsourcing investment with full-stack server management,” said Rick Gilbody, TNS’ Head of North American Sales for its Financial Markets business. “By integrating infrastructure procurement, deployment, configuration and management, we can help our customers simplify operations, and rapidly increase their go-to-market opportunities.”

Buy and sell-side institutions and their vendors can work with TNS as a single source for both managed hosting and managed infrastructure services.

“The accelerated volume and low latency trading traffic that TNS can generate out of the TR2 data center will immediately allow us to gain more access and increase trading efficiencies for our mutual clients,” said Gilbody. “This strategic approach to colocation hosting is a significant milestone in expanding the ultra low latency trading footprint for Canadian financial markets, and connectivity to the greater global exchange community.”

The agreement with TRAFiX represents the accelerating rollout of TNS’ bare metal colocation services and the company's new TNS Cloud platform. The complete suite of hosting solutions offers a wide range of dedicated and shared compute options to meet the needs of all trading operations and investment sectors.

TNS brings together over 5,000 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia. For further information visit tnsfinancial.com.

About TRAFiX

TRAFiX is a broker neutral FinTech company providing innovative global Order & Execution Management solutions, real-time FIX connectivity and normalized API interfaces to address the functional and regulatory requirements of the Financial Services Industry. Our scalable offering has been specifically designed to utilize the latest enhancements in software development and enterprise architecture to resolve the growing challenges faced by today's trading community. Currently supporting electronic global equity, option and complex option trading, our open architecture allows for the ongoing addition of asset classes. The TRAFiX team has decades of experience and is singularly focused on designing superior applications that integrate within our customer's technology ecosystem and lowers the total cost of ownership.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct’. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.