MERIT Continues to Climb in Sixth Consecutive Inc. 5000 Listing

This honor is a direct result of the hard work of our entire team as well as our commitment to providing exceptional value to our customers. ”
— Yijun Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT
MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global endpoint service provider specializing in multiple therapeutic areas, announced today that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the sixth year in a row. MERIT received the rank of 2752 for the 2023 list, up from 3274 in the 2022 listing. “It’s a proud day for MERIT to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 for the sixth year running,” said Yijun Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT. “This honor is a direct result of the hard work of our entire team as well as our commitment to providing exceptional value to our customers,” he added.

The Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies is considered by many to be a top hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

ABOUT MERIT

MERIT is an innovative, global clinical trial endpoint services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology, cardiac safety, dermatology, and neurology. We partner with CROs as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional clinical trials. Together our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide.

MERIT’s offices are in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, and Shanghai, China. We have a proven track record of providing endpoint expertise to 12 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, supporting sites in 58 countries around the world. https://meritcro.com/

Stacy Sanderson
MERIT
+1 6082848810
