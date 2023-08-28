Utility Industry Business Development Leader Andria Atkinson Joins ikeGPS as Director of Utility Enterprise Solutions
The hiring of another proven enterprise solution leader underscores IKE’s investment in the electric utility and engineering service firms markets.
ikeGPS (ASX:IKE)
We are thrilled to have Andria as part of our team and know that our customers are going to enjoy working with her in improving the integrity of the electric grid’s infrastructure.”BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ikeGPS (IKE), the leading provider of grid infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools for electric utilities, engineering firms, and communications companies in the US, today announced that Andria Atkinson has joined the company and will serve as Director of Utility Enterprise Solutions for the Western US and Canada regions.
— Carl Almeter, Vice President of Utilities, ikeGPS
The hiring comes as IKE continues to expand its sales organization in North America.
In her new position, Ms. Atkinson will work to raise awareness and drive adoption of IKE’s industry-leading suite of technology and software solutions to improve operational efficiencies and fielding safety while adopting advanced AI/ML technologies and positive outcomes for customers.
She brings over 17 years of professional industry experience promoting Saas, digital transformation, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to utilities and manufacturers.
Previously, Ms. Atkinson held executive sales positions at SAP, Salesforce, CISCO, Rockwell Automation, and GE Digital where she helped successfully deploy electric utility outage management systems and other innovative software solutions to operate, analyze, and optimize utility assets.
In 2020, Mrs. Atkinson led client engagement for GE Digital across the Western United States and Western Canada, developing and leading account strategy across the region.
About her new role with IKE, Mrs. Atkinson said, “I am thrilled to be joining IKE and working with a team dedicated to helping electric utilities and engineering firms acquire and analyze data to secure, maintain, and improve their grid infrastructure at this important time in the history of the grid.”
IKE’s Vice President of Utilities, Carl Almeter, said of the hiring, “We are thrilled to have Andria as part of our team and know that our customers are going to enjoy working with her in improving the integrity of the electric grid’s infrastructure.”
Andria Atkinson holds a B.S. degree in electrical engineering technology from Louisiana Tech University where she graduated magna cum laude and was the President of both the Society of Women Engineers and the Association of Electrical Engineering Technology.
For more information on ikeGPS, visit: www.ikegps.com
About ikeGPS:
We’re IKE, the PoleOS™ Company. For more than a decade and a half, IKE and its suite of industry-leading grid infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools have helped electric utilities, communications companies, and their engineering service providers efficiently acquire and dependably analyze the data needed to properly assess, build, and maintain their outside plant infrastructures. IKE’s suite of tools allows its customers to increase speed, quality, and safety for the construction and maintenance of distribution assets. Visit: www.ikegps.com to learn more.
Media Contact:
media@ikegps.com
Carl Almeter
ikeGPS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn