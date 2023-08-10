IKE Appoints Brett Willitt as SVP of Product
Former President of SPIDA Software and one of the foremost structural analysis experts in the US.
IKEgps (ASX:IKE)BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ikeGPS (IKE), a leading provider of grid infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools for electric utilities, communications companies, and engineering firms in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Brett Willitt as its new Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product.
Most recently Mr. Willitt was a leader within Bentley Systems Inc., who acquired SPIDA Software in 2021. Mr. Willitt has more than 25 years of grid asset management experience and is widely considered one of the leading structural analysis and structure management experts in the US.
In his new role at IKE, Mr. Willitt will be accountable for IKE’s overall product strategy and delivery.
Mr. Willitt brings a wealth of experience to IKE as the company continues its growth trajectory.
Prior to his tenures at Bentley Systems and at SPIDA Software, Mr. Willitt held prominent positions in the utility industry, including Product Engineering Manager at Osmose Utilities Services, Inc., and Joint Use Program Manager at FirstEnergy Corp. Mr. Willitt began his career as an OSP Planning Engineer for Verizon. He holds a BS in Civil Engineering from Clarkson University.
IKE CEO Glenn Milnes said of the company’s new SVP of Product, “We have known and admired Brett and SPIDA, with whom our PoleForeman product directly competes, for many years. His experiences are uniquely matched to IKE’s product suite, our industry goals, and our ambition to deliver as much value as possible to customers. We are very excited to welcome his deep domain expertise into our company.”
Brett Willitt added, “My decision to join IKE was fueled by the profound belief that utility poles and overhead infrastructure are at a critical juncture across the North American landscape. I believe the opportunity in front of IKE to deliver value to customers is enormous given the company’s strategy, product position, and team momentum. With a real sense of excitement and anticipation, I’m eager and determined to help propel IKE to further new heights.”
For more information on ikeGPS, visit: www.ikegps.com
About ikeGPS:
We’re IKE, the PoleOS™ Company. For more than a decade and a half, IKE and its suite of industry-leading grid infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools have helped electric utilities, communications companies, and their engineering service providers efficiently acquire and dependably analyze the data needed to properly assess, build, and maintain their outside plant infrastructures. IKE’s suite of tools allows its customers to increase speed, quality, and safety for the construction and maintenance of distribution assets. Visit: www.ikegps.com to learn more.
