ZATCA Foils Attempt for Smuggling More Than 2.2 Million Captagon Pills Concealed in Baklava Consignment at JIP
A Baklava sweets consignment was received, and when inspected by customs and screened with security technology, it turned out that the contraband pills were hidden under the Baklava layers.”RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA , August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2,242,560 Captagon pills concealed in a consignment coming to the Kingdom through Jeddah Islamic Port (JIP).
"A consignment of sweets containing Baklava was received, and when the shipment was inspected by customs and screened with security technology, it turned out that the contraband pills were hidden under the Baklava layers," ZATCA said.
After the Captagon pills were seized, the two contraband recipients inside the Kingdom were arrested through coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), ZATCA added.
ZATCA spares no effort to tighten its grip over the Kingdom's imports and exports. The Authority vows ever to be vigilant against smuggling attempts to realize its goal of strengthening security and protecting society against these harmful substances and other contraband.
At the same time, the Authority has called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling and protecting society and the national economy by reaching out to the Authority's number designated for security reports (1910), via e-mail at 1910@zatca.gov.sa or by the international number (00966114208417). Through these channels, the Authority receives and follows up on reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Common Customs Law in strict confidentiality, with a financial reward given to the whistleblower if the reported information is proven correct.
