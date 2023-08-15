Hospitable makes it onto the 2023 Inc. 5000 list
Hospitable Ranks No. 3,181 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
It’s a privilege to be featured alongside so many recognizable brands. It's a testament to the work our team is doing to deliver an industry-leading product that saves hosts valuable time.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Hospitable ranks No. 3,181 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Hospitable CEO and Founder, Pierre-Camille Hamana
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
Founded in 2016, Hospitable’s software allows short-term rental hosts to automate the most time-consuming elements of managing guests, bookings, and team members. Hospitable is frequently recognized as providing the highest customer satisfaction for vacation rental software, according to review platform G2, and was ranked number 14 on G2’s Top 100 Fastest Growing Products 2023 list. Earlier this year, Hospitable also made the 2023 Inc. Best Workplaces list.
About Hospitable
Hospitable gifts short-term rental hosts their valuable time back. Founded in 2016, Hospitable’s tools allow hosts to automate the most time-consuming elements of hosting.
Hosts use Hospitable to answer 90% of guest messages with AI-powered automated messaging, to automate their team notifications so they never miss a clean, and to avoid double bookings with a synchronized calendar across booking channels.
Hospitable allows hosts to build their own direct booking website with guest vetting, $5M damage protection, and payment processing built-in. Hospitable also connects with popular 3rd party online travel agencies such as Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com.
For more information, please visit www.hospitable.com
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Miles Hobson
Hospitable Inc.
marketing@hospitable.com
