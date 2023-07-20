Hospitable.com Adds Intercom's New AI Bot Fin to its Customer Service Offering
Hospitable will leverage the newest bot offering from Intercom’s AI-first customer service platform to provide better service to hosts and guests.
Collaborating with Intercom has allowed us to free up time for our support team and offer a better experience for our customers.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospitable, a leading short-term rental management automation software, announces it is now using Intercom's newest AI bot, Fin, to provide better customer service to its short-term rental hosts. Fin is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Intercom’s proprietary machine-learning technology to solve complex problems and provide safer, more accurate answers than any AI bot on the market.
— Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder of Hospitable
Fin ingests content from Hospitable’s comprehensive knowledge base to provide customers with immediate answers to commonly asked questions. If a customer’s question is not covered by Hospitable’s knowledge base, Fin will seamlessly pass customers to a live support agent who is able to easily take over and provide further assistance and advice.
In a recent poll of new customers, Hospitable found that 61% of new users preferred to opt for the faster responses of AI vs. waiting for an interaction with a customer support agent. Fin allows Hospitable’s support team to focus on the more complicated and unique questions received from hosts and has already helped to improve response times, resolving a 500-ticket backlog instantly.
At the same time, Hospitable has made its own strides in developing AI tools that allow short-term rental hosts to offer better communication to their guests.
Founded in 2016 with the mission of gifting hosts their time back, Hospitable is used by hosts to detect common guest questions and respond with preset answers supplied by the property’s host. More recently, Hospitable has leveraged OpenAI’s API to allow hosts using the software to draft a reply to any guest message at the click of a button right from their inbox. Hospitable’s AI uses the listing, reservation, and conversation history to generate a relevant response, with hosts choosing to send 48.9% of these messages straight away without the need for edits. 36.5% of all messages sent by Hospitable’s Hosts are now sent with the assistance of AI.
Last month, Hospitable and Intercom, the next-generation customer service platform built for an AI-first world, held a startup event at Station F in Paris, France, where Hospitable founder Pierre-Camille Hamana and Intercom co-founder and chief strategy officer Des Traynor discussed ‘How Customer Service will be transformed by the new era of AI’ before opening up the discussion with the audience.
Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder of Hospitable commented, “Collaborating with Intercom has allowed us to free up time for our support team and offer a better experience for our customers. Now our team is able to focus on gifting hosts more time back in their own businesses.”
Des Traynor, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Intercom added, “Hospitable has been a long-time customer of Intercom and was one of our earliest Fin beta users. They faced a large backlog of customer support tickets and needed more support resources. Fin was able to both resolve the backlog immediately and now answers the bulk of their customer questions quickly and accurately.”
About Hospitable
Hospitable gifts short-term rental hosts their valuable time back. Founded in 2016, Hospitable’s tools allow hosts to automate the most time-consuming elements of hosting.
Hosts use Hospitable to answer 90% of guest messages with AI-powered automated messaging, to automate their team notifications so they never miss a clean, and to avoid double bookings with a synchronized calendar across booking channels.
Hospitable allows hosts to build their own direct booking website with many of the safeguards you would find in a 3rd party OTA and to integrate with popular 3rd party online travel agencies (Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com).
About Intercom
Intercom is the next-generation customer service platform, built for an AI-first world. It is the only solution that combines an AI bot, AI help desk and proactive support tools into one seamless platform. Customer service teams from more than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Microsoft, use Intercom to send over 600 million messages per month and enable interactions with over 800 million monthly active end users. The company was founded in 2011 and is backed by leading venture capitalists, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Kleiner Perkins and Social Capital.
