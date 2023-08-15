Europe’s Euclid Telescope can triumph over NASA’s James Webb Telescope, revolutionizing science

The European Euclid & NASA James Webb Space Telescopes

The Euclid telescope will produce the largest and most accurate 3D map of the Universe, by observing billions of galaxies.

The Euclid telescope was developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) at a cost of around $1 billion, compared to NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope (JWST). That seems like a David versus Goliath battle. But the Euclid telescope will produce the largest and most accurate 3D map of the Universe, by observing billions of galaxies. It will challenge every aspect of presently accepted cosmology, which gives it the edge over JWST. Euclid has already captured its fantastic first images of the cosmos. Mr. Subhajit Waugh , a scientist (physicist) at the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), India, has confidently predicted that the biggest shock from Euclid data will be that our universe is positively curved (which means that the universe is closed, and finite in size), which will turn science on its head. He has claimed that all three key steps to overthrow ruling scientific theories in Physics and Cosmology are satisfied.The three key steps to overthrow any accepted scientific theory are: reproduce the successes of the presently accepted theory; explain what it cannot; and make new predictions that differ and can be tested. Mr. Waugh has boldly predicted that scientific revolution is imminent, and a scientific paradigm shift is inevitable, leading to a ‘theory of everything’ unifying physics and cosmology.Mr. Waugh’s (hyper) balloon model of the universe passes the first two of the three key steps with flying colors (Ref.1). The third step (making new predictions that differ and is testable) is the most crucial one for widespread acceptance of any challenger theory. Euclid telescope is the perfect instrument to either validate Waugh’s model, or prove it as wrong. If proven correct, his theory can supersede both General Relativity and Quantum Mechanics, the two pillars of modern physics, in addition to replacing the Standard Model of Cosmology (SMC). Mr. Waugh has made some specific, testable predictions:a) Euclid telescope will show that the universe is not flat as presently believed, but positively curved (Ref.2). A circle drawn on curved surface (of a sphere) has shorter circumference compared to a circle of same radius drawn on a flat surface. For example, a dome-shaped orange peel has a shorter edge than a pancake of the same size. Forcibly trying to flatten it will split it at the edges. The equivalent of a circle in 3D is a sphere, and the circumference is replaced by a spherical surface. Euclid telescope can see up to 10 billion light years (b.l.y.) away. A sphere of 10 b.l.y. can be partitioned into spherical bands (say 7-8 b.l.y., 8-9 b.l.y. etc.) The number of galaxies falling in each band can be counted. The predictions of Waugh’s model of a curved universe differ from the flat model of SMC (which predicts that the number of galaxies should be proportional to the square of radius). Subhajit’s model predicts the number to deviate (become lesser) from SMC prediction with increasing radius. This crucial prediction is based on a hallowed/sacrosanct principle that the distribution of galaxies on a large enough scale of the universe is uniform. Euclid telescope need not wait for six years to complete all scans. Even large-angled conical sections (along perpendicular directions) can settle the debate over the shape and size of the universe, once and for all.b) Another prediction of Mr. Subhajit’s model which differ greatly from all accepted models is that Normal Baryonic Matter (NBM), which makes up stars and planets, is causing the expansion of the universe. A cosmological headache for scientists for over a century has been “What is counteracting the force of gravity in the universe?” Gravity is an attractive force, so, over time, gravity will pull the universe closer. Strangely, the universe has expanded since the Big Bang. Mr. Waugh’s explanation is that mass (NBM) has a natural tendency to move away from the true center of the Universe. Imagine a balloon (our universe) which is dotted (each dot represents a galaxy). If each dot (NBM) tries to move away from the true center of the balloon, then NBM (lying within the wall of our balloon universe) plays the same role as compressed air inside an expanding balloon. This concept has already received strong support with recent claim ‘Black Holes is the source of Dark Energy’. Gravity plays completely opposite roles on a local scale (attractive force) and universal scale (causing universe’s expansion). A galaxy forms the surface of Flamm’s paraboloid (Ref.3), and super-massive black hole (lying at the center of the galaxy) is its tip. Mr. Waugh claims (Ref.4 & Ref.5) that Dark Energy is an illusion, while Dark Matter is not required. He predicts that Euclid will find highly correlated and tight relations between Dark Energy and NBM, as well as between Dark Matter and NBM, and hence conclude that NBM is the root cause of both.REFERENCES:1) https://www.einpresswire.com/article/648067906/euclid-telescope-will-revolutionize-science-overthrow-ruling-scientific-theories-and-usher-paradigm-shift-in-science 2) https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.7619290 3) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schwarzschild_metric#Flamm's_paraboloid 4) https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.7343171 5) https://www.authorea.com/users/497173/articles/578321-quantum-mechanics-and-general-relativity-are-compatible-and-have-a-common-origin-the-expanding-hyper-balloon-universe About Mr. Subhajit WaughMr. Subhajit Waugh obtained his Master's degree in Physics from National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, in 2003, where he was the topper of his batch. In 1996, he was awarded the prestigious NCERT National Talent Scholarship. 