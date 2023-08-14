Submit Release
RAP Auction Slated

Confiscated hunting, fishing and trapping equipment will be sold Aug. 19 at the North Dakota Wildlife Federation’s Report All Poachers auction in Bismarck. The auction is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Schaumberg Arena.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Items include more than 60 firearms, fishing equipment, bows, spotlights and tree stands.

More information, including a comprehensive list of items for auction, is available by visiting the wildlife federation’s website at northdakotawildlife.org.

Proceeds from the auction fund the RAP program. The RAP line, 701-328-9921, offers monetary rewards for information that leads to conviction of fish and wildlife law violators. The RAP line is available 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous.

