Baltimore City is set to be the center of attention at the 8th annual Vegan SoulFest with over 12,000 attendees

Come to the Vegan SoulFest. Put on by two amazing women doing great things in and for the community.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 12,000 attendees planning to celebrate culture and veganism at the 8th annual Vegan SoulFest, Baltimore City is set to be the center of attention with one of the presenting sponsors, Better Food Foundation, launching a new storytelling initiative, FlipIt, at a press conference on the first day. The two-day vegan food and music festival provides high-energy experiences for people to establish a diverse community that promotes a healthier, compassionate, and sustainable lifestyle. Executive Director, Jennifer Channin and festival co-founder Brenda Sanders will discuss what makes FlipIt’s message unique, and how it will empower the changemakers who are driving the new food culture in America’s BIPOC communities. The press conference is scheduled for Saturday, August 19 at 1:30 pm.
— Gregory Brown
Festival creators, Brenda Sanders of Afro-Vegan Society and Naijha Wright-Brown of Black Veg Society and The Land of Kush, created Vegan SoulFest in response to the lack of representation of black vegans in the mainstream vegan movement. The festival now seeks to create a space for the community, not just vegans, to celebrate culture while educating BIPOC attendees about veganism and sustainability. The festival will feature plant-based cooking demonstrations, expert talks, a wellness village, children's activities, DJ entertainment, and live music performances.
The 8th annual Vegan SoulFest will take place on the Baltimore Peninsula at West Covington Park, 101 West Cromwell Street in south Baltimore. Over 100 vegan and veg-friendly food, beverage, retail, and community resource vendors will be ready to serve the thousands of attendees over the two-day weekend festival. Visit Maryland, another presenting sponsor, supports the two-day festival because of the growing market of tourists seeking inclusivity, dietary accommodations, and themed events while on travel for business or leisure. With the help of Visit Baltimore, several hotels in the city partnered up with the festival to offer discounted rooms to attendees, including Lord Baltimore Hotel, Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace, Days Inn by Wyndham Baltimore Inner Harbor, The Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore, Tru by Hilton Baltimore Harbor East, Ulysses Hotel, and the recently opened Roost Baltimore located on the Baltimore Peninsula.
Featured guest speakers, chefs, music performers, hosts, and DJs include Dwele, Jade Novah, April Sampé, Plant Based Drippin Grey, Brandon Woody, Ray Winder, Black Assets, Javier Starks, Dr. Ietef "DJ Cavem" Vita, Dr. Milton Mills, Tracye McQuirter, Jacque Reid, Dr. Ruby Lathon, Crystal Forman, Michelle "The Diva Yogi" Stafford, Dominic "Farmer" Nell, Black Baltimore Vegan's Asia Harris, Baltimore Compost Collective, Marvin Hayes, Trichelle Williams, Sunni Speaks, Monique "Brown Vegan" Koch, John "Bad Ass Vegan" Lewis, Nori Nori, DJ Lil Mic, Queen HD the DJ, and more!
The premium VIP Vegan SoulFest experience will be hosted by the multi-award-winning vegan restaurant, The Land of Kush, which was voted Best Vegan Restaurant by editors of Baltimore Magazine this month. Other experiences include the launch of Plant Bliss Foods and, for the first time, a full wellness program lineup. Attendees should come prepared to get well, have their faces painted, play in the sandbox, shop, eat, drink, and dance to soulful music.
Gregory Brown, co-owner of The Land of Kush, simply states, "Come to the Vegan SoulFest. Put on by two amazing women doing great things in and for the community."
Other sponsors of the event include Vegan Grants, CLLCTIVLY, Mercy For Animals, A Well-Fed World, VegFund, Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, MOM's Organic Market, The Living Well, Stray Dog Institute, PNC Bank, CollegiateLuxe HBCU Store, Dr. Bronner's, Power Home Remodeling, Cajou Creamery, Suspended Brewing, Unity Vibration Hard Kombucha, WEAA 88.9 FM, Midday Maryland, MAG Partners, and the City of Baltimore.
For more information about the festival, go to vegansoulfest.com. One-day tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
About Vegan SoulFest
Vegan SoulFest is Baltimore’s premier vegan food and music festival. Co-founded by vegan restaurant co-owner Naijha Wright-Brown and food justice activist Brenda Sanders, Vegan SoulFest brings together thousands of people for a celebration of food and music every summer.
