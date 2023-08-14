Submit Release
Texas Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Thierry Tchenko and Ted Cruz Clash Over Education

Tchenko and Cruz exchange their visions for Texas' education system on Twitter the week after Tchenko announces campaign to unseat Ted Cruz

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Friday, Texas Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Thierry Tchenko and Ted Cruz clashed over a highly controversial topic: school vouchers. Mr. Tchenko believes school vouchers will be destructive to school districts throughout Texas. Meanwhile, Ted Cruz has publicly stated that school choice is the single most important civil rights issue of the 21st century. “This proves how out of touch Senator Cruz is. Public schools are not only the lifeblood of communities for millions of Texas students and parents but these public school districts are also the biggest employer in many counties throughout the state,” Tchenko said. This exchange between Tchenko and Cruz came a week after Thierry Tchenko publicly launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate and it's the first exchange between a 2024 Texas Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate and Ted Cruz.

