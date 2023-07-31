Houstonian & Former Nonprofit Executive Thierry Tchenko Launches Campaign To Be Next U.S. Senator from Texas
Thierry Promises to Create A New Way Forward For Texas to Serve Everyday Texans and Working Families in the StateHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thierry Tchenko(TEE-AIRY CHEN-KOH) today launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate with an announcement video on his social media platforms at: @TchenkoForTexas. Thierry is a first-generation Texan born and raised in Houston who was previously a campaign staffer for President Biden’s campaign, government official, and most recently a nonprofit executive at Rebuilding Together Houston which is one of Texas’s largest non-profit organizations providing home repairs to seniors, veterans, and low-income families. Texas has major issues such as: an economy where 40% of people make an unlivable wage, a broken immigration system, the highest uninsured rate in the country, and a public education system that Republicans want to take money out of. Thierry is running because he wants to create a New Way Forward that serves everyday Texans and working families in the state. Texans are tired of everyday politicians who talk but don’t act on the issues Texas is facing. Talk is cheap. Texas needs action.
In his launch video, he shared the story of his parents divorcing at a young age and having to go through days with his mom in the summer where she couldn’t pay the electricity bill even though she was working 40 hours a week. “We need an advocate in Washington who is going to be thinking about people like my mom,” said Thierry. “We cannot continue looking to everyday politicians to get us out of the political problems they helped create.” Thierry is the son of 2 immigrants from the west African country of Cameroon.
Thierry attended McMurry University in Abilene, Texas where he majored in political science and played college basketball for 4 years. In 2014, he began his career in public service serving as a field organizer for Wendy Davis’s campaign in Northwest Houston where he oversaw 37 precincts including the neighborhoods of Acres Home and Inwood Forest. After graduating from McMurry University, Thierry attended Georgetown University where he received a Masters Degree in American Government. While he was in DC, he spent time in the White House Office of Management as well as worked in local government and President Biden’s campaign before moving back to Houston.
Thierry most recently served as the Chief Communications and Programs Officer at Rebuilding Together Houston which has provided home repairs to over 14,800 families in the Houston/Harris County area over the last 40 years His leadership was instrumental in forging partnerships with community centers, churches, and government entities to address the pressing needs of vulnerable populations and improve their living conditions.
With his unique combination of lived experiences and track record of making a tangible difference in people's lives, Thierry Tchenko's campaign presents a fresh, optimistic vision for the future of Texas.
Follow Thierry on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok at: @TchenkoForTexas and visit his website TchenkoForTexas.com
