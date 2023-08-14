Amanotes Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop with "HIP-HOP GOLD" Campaign
Amanotes is the number one mobile music games publisher in the world and Southeast Asia’s biggest mobile apps publisher, with the mission of enabling everyone to experience music in any way they want
Experience the Rhythm of Hip-Hop through Amanotes' Top Games, Featuring Iconic Tracks from the Past Five Decades!
Hip-Hop is one of the most important artistic and cultural movements of modern times. With HIP-HOP GOLD, it’s honor to embrace the 50-year history of Hip-Hop in our first major Party in Amanotes games”SINGAPORE, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanotes, the leading global music game publisher, is proud to announce the electrifying launch of its "HIP-HOP GOLD" campaign, a mind-blowing celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. Collaborating with legendary songwriters and artists, including XXXTentacion, 50 Cent, Nelly, MC Hammer, Salt-N-Pepa, and Kelly Rowland, Amanotes brings users an exclusive in-app event with top-chart Hip-Hop songs that have shaped the genre throughout the years.
Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary marks a cultural revolution, born from Bronx DJ Kool Herc's groundbreaking sound using twin turntables. The 2023 Hip-Hop celebration is a momentous milestone, showcasing five decades of innovation and the profound impact of Hip-Hop culture.
Amanotes, renowned for its interactive music games, is excited to honor Hip-Hop's rich history with the "HIP-HOP GOLD" campaign. The heart of the campaign is an exclusive in-app event, where players will journey through top-chart Hip-Hop songs representing the genre's evolution across different eras. Moreover, the company highlights a "Song of the Day," a special feature to celebrate and uplift with an exclusive track. From the trailblazing hits of the 80s and 90s to the chart-topping gems of the 2000s and beyond, the event offers a soul-stirring voyage through the history of Hip-Hop.
Featured top chart Hip-Hop songs include:
- "SAD!" - Originally by XXXTentacion, an influential American rapper whose versatility and vulnerability touched the hearts of millions.
- "Candy Shop" - Originally by 50 Cent and Olivia, a flirty track that defined the sound of Hip-Hop in the 2000s.
- "Dilemma" - Originally by Nelly and Kelly Rowland, a timeless collaboration that remains etched in music history.
- "Sunflower" - Post Malone and Swae Lee, a modern Hip-Hop gem that was featured in Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse
- "Stressed Out" - Originally by twenty one pilots, a genre-bending hit that won a Grammy award for Best Duo Performance.
- "Astronaut In The Ocean" - Masked Wolf, a powerful anthem that reverberated across the globe.
- "U Can't Touch This" - MC Hammer, a dance floor classic by one of the most influential hip-hop artists of all time.
- "I'll Be Missing You" - Originally by Puff Daddy featuring Faith Evans & 112, a classic rap/sung collaboration sampling the heartfelt hook by The Police "Every Breath You Take".
- "Push It" - Salt-N-Pepa, a trailblazing pop-rap track that paved the way for female Hip-Hop artists.
- “Ghệ yêu dấu của em ơi” - tlinh, 2pillz, WOKEUP, the hypnotizing track from the most popular Vietnamese Gen-Z female artist showcases love's boundless strength.
- “Việt Kiều” - Wren Evans, a multi-language rapper with captivating lyrics, fuses traditional Vietnamese musical elements seamlessly with contemporary Hip-Hop components.
In addition to featuring renowned global Hip-hop artists, the HIP-HOP GOLD playlist by Amanotes proudly showcases two tracks from Asia's rising stars, Wren Evans and tlinh. This underscores Amanotes' commitment to nurturing and promoting the Asian music industry while fostering the global recognition of emerging Vietnamese talents. This initiative acts as a bridge, allowing music to transcend geographical boundaries and unite audiences worldwide.
The “HIP-HOP GOLD” campaign has been launched in Amanotes' top three popular apps: Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, and Dancing Road. These apps boast impressive downloads, with Magic Tiles 3 accumulating over 1 billion downloads worldwide and Tiles Hop nearing 1 billion downloads. The company releases new licensed Hip-Hop tracks, accessible to users worldwide in this campaign. Global music lovers can now fully immerse in the Hip-Hop vibes with featured cards, historic Hip-Hop artist banners, and electrifying level themes with an unforgettable interactive music experience.
Amanotes takes pride in licensing these songs with the utmost respect for the artists' rights, showcasing its commitment to nurturing the music industry and the Hip-Hop community at large. The "HIP-HOP GOLD" campaign embraces the essence of innovation, the allure of legends, and the promise of the future of Hip-Hop. You can find more information about this campaign at this link: bit.ly/AmanotesHIPHOPGOLD
To amplify the impact of "HIP-HOP GOLD" Amanotes is actively conducting social activations on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. The campaign invites music enthusiasts and gamers to participate in the celebration, expressing their love for Hip-Hop culture through engaging in social media activities along with unique gifts.
Amanotes is happy to collaborate with many esteemed music publishers and labels to bring forth this campaign, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing, Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Publishing, Kobalt Music Publishing, BMG Music Publishing, and Peer Music Publishing.
Amanotes' groundbreaking campaign centers on its unrivaled music technology. Utilizing precise music frequency detection, it breaks down songs into individual mixes and detailed digital signals. This empowers Amanotes' music specialists to create gameplay that perfectly syncs with the emotional essence of each piece, offering a whole new level of musical engagement. Get ready for an extraordinary experience!
“Hip-Hop is one of the most important artistic and cultural movements of modern times. With “HIP-HOP GOLD”, it’s a huge honor to celebrate the 50-year history of Hip-Hop in our first major Party in Amanotes games.
Rhythm games by Amanotes are perfect for Hip-Hop music. You’re not just listening to Hip-Hop, you’re doing Hip-Hop, you’re in Hip-Hop, and you ARE Hip-Hop! Jump into “HIP-HOP GOLD” and get hype!” - Michael DeMarti, Lead Designer at Amanotes
About Amanotes:
Amanotes is a leading interactive music company with the vision to create the number one interactive music platform. They develop music-related mobile games that have been downloaded 3 billion times worldwide. Some of their chart-topping hyper-casual games include Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Dancing Road, etc.
- Amanotes is the #1 Music Game Publisher worldwide (2019)
- Amanotes is the #1 App Publisher from Southeast Asia by downloads worldwide. (2021)
- Amanotes is ranked Top-20 Mobile App Publisher worldwide across all categories (2019).
- Amanotes amassed more than 3 Billion app downloads worldwide, over 100 Million monthly active users, and over 15 Million daily active users.
