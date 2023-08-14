This September, leading urbanists and renewable energy experts, and more will convene at Smart City Expo Miami
The event’s theme, “Building Sustainable Communities,” will engage and empower citizens, communities, and cities through keynotes, discussions, and networking
We are very excited to showcase presentations from award-winning speakers from around the world to discuss the future of urban spaces.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart City Expo Miami is back for the fourth year to bring together global experts to engage in vibrant discussions and panels about the future of sustainable cities. This edition of the Expo will be conducted at Wolfson Campus Auditorium of Miami Dade College from September 18th to 20th.
The Expo features a diverse array of experts in the fields of urbanism, architecture, technology, renewable energy, and more. Smart City Expo Miami will have keynote addresses from Jonathan Reichental, founder and CEO of Human Future, who will speak about the role of data in building smart cities. It will also feature a keynote from Paul Doherty, CEO and founder of The Digit Group, who will speak about new strategies and processes that may reimagine the smart city experience.
Smart City Expo Miami is the go-to event for smart city enthusiasts and stakeholders in the US and all over the world. This year the event is expected to be attended by more than 5,000 participants and 50 speakers from around the globe.
The speaker line-up includes Raimundo Rodulfo, CIO of the City of Coral Gables; Bonnie Schneider, founder of Weather and Wellness; Biayna Bogosian, architect and professor of architectural technology at Florida International University; Caroline Lewis, the founder and senior advisor to the CLEO Institute; among many other leading experts.
The theme for this year’s Expo is “Building Sustainable Communities” and will be held in two parts. The Smart City Miami Conference will take place on September 18th and 19th. On the 20th, there will be the first-ever Mayors Artificial Intelligence Summit at Miami Dade College’s AI Lab, plus a media hub for leading journalists to discuss their coverage of our changing climate.
The goal of Smart City Expo Miami is to serve as an innovation platform that promotes discussions and raises awareness about the importance of urban planning, climate action, and the green economy. Together, participants will create better cities for communities, citizens, and cities, and stimulate the public and private partnerships necessary to make this vision come to life.
Over the last four years, Smart City Expo Miami Miami has successfully brought together the best minds in urbanism and technology with decision-makers – all in a single room and through a single platform. The expo opens dialogue and discussions between companies in the sector and governments all over the world. The expo will serve as a platform for entrepreneurs and government representatives to share their ideas, understand each other’s pain points and inevitably create smart and sustainable cities.
“We hope to bring awareness that smart cities are about sustainability, renewable energy sources, and better living conditions for all,” says Bernardo Scheinkman, the CEO of Smart Cities Americas and curator of Smart City Expo Miami.
“We are very excited to showcase presentations from award-winning speakers from around the world to discuss the future of urban spaces,” Scheinkman continued. “And there is no better place for these conversations to be held than in Miami: a truly global city that is both at the forefront of climate challenges and solutions.”
Crucially, this event will not just focus on talk – but equally on action. Participants and experts at Smart City Expo Miami will collectively lay out a path for how global communities can become more sustainable. Community members, political representatives, and startup founders alike will collaborate and add their perspectives on how we can build the next generation of environmentally-conscious cities.
A key focus of the Expo is revealing how building sustainable cities actually creates a better experience for residents and businesses. Key to this is leveraging the technology available to make these aspirations a reality. To this end, the latest edition will convene experts who will talk about topics ranging from how meteorological tools can guide the development of new cities to how smart cities can create better play areas for children.
Just like last year, Smart City Expo Miami will welcome the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, a figure that has played a major role in the development of modern-day Kyiv, as a special guest. His presence will serve as a guiding force for Expo attendees. The Expo will also have Chen-Yu Lee, the director of Taipei Smart City, talking about Taipei and the ideas and actions that went into making it a smart city.
The Expo will also feature discussions about how accessibility plays a key role in sustainability. Marcie Roth, CEO of the World Institute on Disability, will talk about how accessibility should be a fundamental part of disaster risk reduction, hazard mitigation, as well as recovery and reconstruction efforts. The Expo will also include a presentation from Tel Aviv-based Inna Braverman, the founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power to offer their insights on harnessing wave power as a viable energy source.
By carefully selecting the speakers and guests, the Smart City Expo team has ensured that the event won’t be a US-only event. Much to the contrary, the Expo will welcome experts from Israel, Australia, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, Venezuela, Switzerland, and other countries to offer attendees a global perspective on smart cities.
About Smart City Expo Miami
Smart City Expo Miami, happening this year from September 18th to 20th, is an innovation platform to promote educational and business initiatives to create a better future for citizens, communities, and cities. It gathers experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss and showcase the latest technologies, strategies, and advancements in urban development. The expo offers a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration aimed at creating smarter, more sustainable cities for the future.
