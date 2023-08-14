21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Medler associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





11 August 2023





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Jeffrey P. Medler to the circuit court. There are 16 applicants, of whom five indicate they are female and three report being minority applicants. Seven presently work in the private sector, and nine are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 46.5 years.





Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants:





Monique D. Abby

Eisha Ahmed-Petersen

Seth A. Albin

David L. Bryant

Chastidy R. Dillon-Amelung

Bridget L. Halquist

Daniel J. Kertz

Nicolette A. Klapp

Christopher J. Klaverkamp

Jason K. Lewis

Curtis J. Niewald

Justin W. Ruth

Ian C. Simmons

Thomas D. Smith

Dean A. Stark

Joseph A. Terry





The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 10 a.m., September 6 and 7, 2023, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room 381N, 105 South Central, in Clayton. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees to send for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Kelly C. Broniec, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant, secretary of the commission, Al Koller III; Matt Reh; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300