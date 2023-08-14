21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Medler associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
11 August 2023
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Jeffrey P. Medler to the circuit court. There are 16 applicants, of whom five indicate they are female and three report being minority applicants. Seven presently work in the private sector, and nine are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 46.5 years.
Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants:
Monique D. Abby
Eisha Ahmed-Petersen
Seth A. Albin
David L. Bryant
Chastidy R. Dillon-Amelung
Bridget L. Halquist
Daniel J. Kertz
Nicolette A. Klapp
Christopher J. Klaverkamp
Jason K. Lewis
Curtis J. Niewald
Justin W. Ruth
Ian C. Simmons
Thomas D. Smith
Dean A. Stark
Joseph A. Terry
The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 10 a.m., September 6 and 7, 2023, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room 381N, 105 South Central, in Clayton. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees to send for the governor’s consideration.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Kelly C. Broniec, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant, secretary of the commission, Al Koller III; Matt Reh; and Kelly Wittenbrink.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300