MDA Now Accepting Applications for Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grants

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant. Counties, municipalities, tribal governments, and weed management entities (including Board of Water and Soil Resources funded Cooperative Weed Management Areas) may apply for grants to mitigate noxious weeds around the state.

Since 2018, the MDA Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant has awarded over $1.3 million to fund a variety of activities such as purchasing equipment and supplies, conducting mapping and outreach activities, and hiring private applicators to manage noxious weeds. One hundred twenty-six projects were awarded averaging $9,000.

Funding to mitigate noxious weeds is important. Infestations of species such as wild parsnip and poison hemlock have been reduced in areas where municipalities have focused on treatments for several years. Equipment purchases also help reduce infestations and have a positive long-term impact.

Applications for this new round of invasive plant grants can be reviewed and downloaded on the MDA website. Applications are due no later than 3 p.m. on September 22, 2023. Questions can be directed to Emilie Justen, MDA Noxious Weed Law Coordinator, at Emilie.Justen@state.mn.us .

Funding will be allocated through a competitive process with review by the MDA Noxious Weed Program and the Noxious Weed Advisory Committee. Selected grantees will be announced in early 2024.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us