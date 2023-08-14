Rewarding The Sweetest Girl Party Trip from LA to Celebrate New Year's in Paris
Recruiting for Good in an effort to fund Girls Design Tomorrow (sweet mentoring program for pre-teens); the staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with the sweetest girl trip from LA to celebrate and experience NYE in Paris.
Love to Party for Good in Paris
1. Earn 5-Day Stay at Sweet Hotel + 2 Roundtrip Flights from USA.
2. Rewarding stay at centrally located hotel, 'voted #1 by Travel and Leisure!'
3. Earn $500 dining gift card (to enjoy the best restaurant in Paris), and $500 SPA Gift Card.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our sweet Paris trip is perfect to share with BFF, Fav Plus One, or make it a Mom & Me party week."
About
Love to support girl causes and party for GOOD! Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 Referral 1 Reward to earn The Sweetest Girl Trip to celebrate and experience New Year's Eve in Paris to learn more visit www.TheSweetestGirlTrip.com Good for You+Community Too!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
'Girls Design Tomorrow' is a sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life.
www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now! Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls. We prepare girls to lead the future and be positive role models.
