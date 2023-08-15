Natasha Paddock, MSW, Leads with Determined Passion to Expand Mental Wellness Wrap Around Services in Contra Costa
Our collective passion stems from holding a deep understanding of cycles of poverty and the important role that macro work and policy reform plays in breaking these cycles”WALNUT CREEK , CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Natasha Paddock transcends as the new Executive Director of C.O.P.E. Family Support Center with a unique perspective as a long-time supporter and recent board chair. Her involvement with C.O.P.E. began in 2012 as a Triple P Practitioner. In 2016, she joined the Board of Directors and was elected Chair in Fall 2020, only resigning in 2022 to transition to the role of Executive Director with strong support from board members and retiring Founder, Cathy Botello.
— Natasha Paddock, MSW
Natasha emphasizes the critical need for C.O.P.E.’s programs and services, “our collective passion stems from holding a deep understanding of cycles of poverty and the important role that macro work and policy reform plays in breaking these cycles for individual, family, and community advancement.”
Natasha is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader with a demonstrated devotion to delivering integrated programs and services that holistically support empowerment and mental wellness for individuals and families. Her experience includes recent tenure as Deputy Director of Housing and Community Development for Alameda County with policy oversight of the development of homeless programs and services that served the county's most vulnerable populations. Prior, Natasha served as Administrator for Solano County's Social Services Department and 12 years with Contra Costa County, Employment and Human Services Department, climbing the ranks to Division Operations Manager with oversight of the county’s CalWORKs Program.
She earned her Master of Social Work in 2010 from California State East Bay and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of the Pacific. Natasha remains rooted in social work policy and advocacy as the recently elected Region XIII Representative for the National Association of Social Workers Board of Directors. Natasha plans to elevate issues affecting youth and families in our communities through C.O.P.E.'s strategic planning efforts in order to insure sustainable future growth of programs and services. Let our work continue!
C.O.P.E. Family Support Center provides evidenced based parent education programs, and culturally sensitive counseling options to help struggling families from diverse backgrounds in the most vulnerable areas of Contra Costa County. C.O.P.E. serves over 2,000 youth, parents, and families annually, through a holistic, family-centered approach to achieve safety and well-being for all. For more information, contact: Natasha Paddock, Executive Director, n.paddock@copefamilysupport.org.
