C.O.P.E. Family Support Center Awarded Over $1 Million to Transform Mental Health Services for Youth and Families
WALNUT CREEK , CA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C.O.P.E. was recently awarded over $1.1 million in grant funding from the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI) to expand behavioral health treatment and services in Contra Costa County for pregnant and postpartum women, their children, and transition aged youth and their families over the next two years. C.O.P.E. will also expand evidenced-based practices for improving children and youth behavioral health with robust evidence for effectiveness and prioritizing impact on racial equity and sustainability.
CYBHI is a five-year initiative and part of the Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health launched in 2021 with a historic investment of $4.6 billion by the State of California that takes a “whole child” approach to address the factors that contribute to the mental health and well-being of children and youth, and transforms the way communities, like Contra Costa County, support children, youth and families.
C.O.P.E. will receive $750,000 over a two year period to deliver programs and services that target individuals under the age of 25 with innovative practices informed and led by youth participants, along with expanded access to mental wellness wrap-around services. C.O.P.E. 4 Kids - Youth Mental Wellness Program will have four key program components: Youth Advisory Group, Safe Spaces and Access to Mental Wellness Services for LGBTQIA+ Youth and Families, Across Ages, and Fostering Healthy Futures.
The agency will also receive $410,000 to expand and scale Trauma-Informed Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) as a counseling option in Contra Costa County. Counseling will be provided to at-risk families from diverse settings through expansion of prevention service implementation; capacity building, partnership and collaboration with other agencies; and by increasing training and credentialing to qualified providers in the community to deliver TF-CBT.
C.O.P.E. Family Support Center is devoted to delivering integrated programs and services that holistically support strengthening the family unit through mental wellness initiatives that meet individuals where they are. C.O.P.E. provides evidenced based parent education programs, and culturally sensitive counseling options that are tailored to each family’s needs. C.O.P.E. currently serves nearly 3,000 youth, parents, and families annually, through a family-centered approach to achieve long term social and emotional well-being population wide. For more information, contact: Natasha Paddock, Executive Director, n.paddock@copefamilysupport.org.
Natasha Paddock
