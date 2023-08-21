DINNER WITH SPIRIT: Evening of Spirit with International Celebrity Psychic Medium Colby Rebel
DINNER WITH SPIRIT: A Remarkable Evening of Messages with International Celebrity Psychic Medium Colby Rebel.DEPTFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you ready for a unique and unforgettable experience? Colby Rebel, the renowned International Celebrity Psychic Medium, is thrilled to announce her upcoming event, DINNER WITH SPIRIT, taking place at Adelphia's in Deptford, NJ on Sunday, October 15, 2023 from 6pm to 9pm EST.
DINNER WITH SPIRIT promises an extraordinary evening filled with delicious food, heartwarming connections, and messages from the spirit world. Hosted by Colby Rebel, a certified master teacher, professional psychic medium to the stars in Los Angeles, and the trusted confidante of Hollywood's elite, this event offers attendees the chance to dine while experiencing the presence of their loved ones from the other side.
The event will feature a sumptuous dinner and desserts, accompanied by Colby's incredible ability to connect with the spirit realm. Attendees will witness as Colby brings forth evidence, personality traits, and undeniable messages of healing, hope, and love from departed loved ones. Colby's exceptional talent for bridging the gap between the living and the spirit world has earned her the distinguished title of BEST PSYCHIC OF LOS ANGELES in 2022.
DINNER WITH SPIRIT will take place at:
Venue: Adelphia Restaurant
Address: 1750 Clements Bridge Rd. Deptford, NJ 08096
The ticket price for this unforgettable event includes a delectable dinner, tax, and gratuity. Purchase tickets HERE
Not only will attendees be treated to a captivating evening, but every ticket purchase automatically enters them into a raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes.
As a heartfelt reminder, purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a personal reading from Colby. However, the evening promises to be filled with meaningful connections and uplifting messages.
Colby Rebel's impact on the metaphysical community is undeniable. Her remarkable journey began at a young age when a visitation from her departed grandfather awakened her extraordinary gifts. From there, her connection to the spirit world deepened, leading her to become a respected and sought-after psychic medium. Colby's accuracy and guidance have made her a trusted confidante to celebrities and influencers, with appearances on shows like True Terror with Robert Englund.
Colby is also an accomplished author, podcast host, and certified master spiritual teacher. Her authenticity and no-tools approach set her apart in the metaphysical industry, making her a beacon of light for those seeking clarity, direction, and reconnection with their departed loved ones.
Tickets for DINNER WITH SPIRIT are limited, and ticket sales will end on October 14, 2023, or until sold out, whichever comes first.
For inquiries, ticket purchases, and additional information, please visit Colby Rebel's official website at www.colbyrebel.com.
Contact:
John Sender
Email: john@colbyrebel.com
Phone: (310) 955-1365 Ext 100
URL: www.colbyrebel.com
Please note that all details mentioned in this press release are subject to change. Kindly refer to the official website for the most up-to-date information.
