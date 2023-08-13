Royalton Barracks/ Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B2003846

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2023 at approximately 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Braintree, Vermont

VIOLATION: Eluding a Police Officer/ Grossly Negligent Operation-Injury Resulting/ Duty to Stop/ Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Refusing to Identify

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Multiple victims

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/13/2023 at approximately 2000 hours Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Braintree Hill Road in Braintree, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and the vehicle was back on the roadway. While speaking with the operator he fled the scene and crashed a short distance from the original crash scene. Multiple passengers were transported for their injuries. The male operator refused to identify himself.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2023, 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $100,000

MUG SHOT: Not Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.