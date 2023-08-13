Royalton Barracks/ Multiple Offenses
CASE#: 23B2003846
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/12/2023 at approximately 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Braintree, Vermont
VIOLATION: Eluding a Police Officer/ Grossly Negligent Operation-Injury Resulting/ Duty to Stop/ Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Refusing to Identify
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Multiple victims
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/13/2023 at approximately 2000 hours Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Braintree Hill Road in Braintree, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and the vehicle was back on the roadway. While speaking with the operator he fled the scene and crashed a short distance from the original crash scene. Multiple passengers were transported for their injuries. The male operator refused to identify himself.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2023, 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $100,000
MUG SHOT: Not Attached
