Royalton Barracks/ Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2003846

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski                            

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2023 at approximately 2000 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Braintree, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: Eluding a Police Officer/ Grossly Negligent Operation-Injury Resulting/ Duty to Stop/ Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Refusing to Identify                                        

AGE: Unknown

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Multiple victims

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/13/2023 at approximately 2000 hours Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Braintree Hill Road in Braintree, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and the vehicle was back on the roadway. While speaking with the operator he fled the scene and crashed a short distance from the original crash scene. Multiple passengers were transported for their injuries. The male operator refused to identify himself. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/14/2023, 1230 hours        

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF  

BAIL: $100,000

MUG SHOT: Not Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Royalton Barracks/ Multiple Offenses

