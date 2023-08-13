Emcee N.I.C.E. to Receive Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for Contributions in Creative Fields and Philanthropy

President's Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree : Emcee N.I.C.E.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aulsondro Emcee N.I.C.E. Hamilton, popularly known as Emcee N.I.C.E., has been selected to receive the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions in various creative fields and philanthropy. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 20, where Emcee N.I.C.E. will be honored for his remarkable achievements throughout his illustrious career.

Emcee N.I.C.E. has made a significant impact in the music industry over the past 30 years. As a member of the groundbreaking group Lighter Shade of Brown, he made history as part of the first Latin rap group to hit the Billboard charts. Collaborating with renowned artists such as 2Pac, Nas, K-Ci Hailey, and Aaron Hall, he achieved multi-platinum success. Additionally, his contributions to eight motion picture soundtracks, including the critically acclaimed film "CRASH," have further solidified his influence in the industry.

However, Emcee N.I.C.E.'s accomplishments extend far beyond music. In 2018, he launched God's House of Hip Hop Radio, the world's first Christian/Gospel Hip Hop BDS Monitoring Station. This groundbreaking initiative not only gained widespread recognition but also earned him a Stellar Award in 2019, making him the first Hip Hop Gospel/Christian Station to receive this prestigious honor.

Emcee N.I.C.E.'s influence can also be seen in the world of motion pictures and television. He co-created the first African American animated music series on Netflix, "Da Jammies," and has appeared in popular shows on major networks such as ABC, FOX, CW, and Disney. His talents as both an actor and a recording artist have garnered acclaim and admiration.

Moreover, Emcee N.I.C.E. has demonstrated his entrepreneurial spirit and creativity beyond the entertainment industry. As a successful author, he has published several books, including "Music Release University" and "50 Shades of L.O.V.E." Additionally, his innovative ideas have earned him patents for his inventions.

Emcee N.I.C.E. is not only a trailblazer in the creative fields, but he is also deeply committed to philanthropic endeavors.

Through foundations like the iTL Foundation and Urbanomics101, he has made a significant positive impact on society.

The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to Emcee N.I.C.E.'s exceptional achievements and recognizes the profound influence he has had in various fields. His dedication, creativity, and commitment to making a positive difference have rightfully earned him this prestigious recognition.

For more information about Emcee N.I.C.E. and his work, please visit his Instagram page @emceenicela.