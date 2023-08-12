St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR X6
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005892
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/11/2023 at 0025 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Eagle Hollow Rd, Corinth
VIOLATION: VCOR X6
ACCUSED: Jody Sears
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Corinth after receiving a report of disturbance. State Police identified a male on scene as Jody Sears (37). After further investigation, Searls was found to be in violation of several court ordered conditions of release.
Sears was placed under arrest and brought to the Vermont State Police Bradford outpost for processing. Sears was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court to answer for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023 at 0800 hrs
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.