St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR X6

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4005892

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/11/2023 at 0025 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eagle Hollow Rd, Corinth

VIOLATION: VCOR X6

ACCUSED: Jody Sears

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Corinth after receiving a report of disturbance. State Police identified a male on scene as Jody Sears (37). After further investigation, Searls was found to be in violation of several court ordered conditions of release.

Sears was placed under arrest and brought to the Vermont State Police Bradford outpost for processing. Sears was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court to answer for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023 at 0800 hrs

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.