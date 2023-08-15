Global Epoxy Resin Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Epoxy Resin Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Epoxy Resin Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Epoxy Resin Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the epoxy resin market size is predicted to reach $15.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The growth in the epoxy resin market is due to the rising demand for epoxy resin from the automotive industry. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest epoxy resin market share. Major players in the epoxy resin industry include Sika AG, Olin Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Kukdo Chemical, Aditya Birla Chemicals, 3M, Sinopec Corporation.

Epoxy Resin Market Segments

• By Type: DGBEA (Bisphenol A And ECH), DGBEF (Bisphenol F And ECH), Novolac (Formaldehyde And Phenols), Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols), Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines And ECH), Other Types

• By Physical Form: Liquid, Solid, Solution

• By Application: Paints And Coatings, Composites, Adhesives And Sealants, Other Applications

• By End-User: Building And Construction, Automotive, Large And Heavy Vehicles And Railroads, General Industrial, Consumer Goods, Wind Power, Aerospace, Marine, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global epoxy resin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Epoxy resin refers to a kind of polymer and prepolymer that is reactive and contains epoxide groups. In the presence of catalysts, these resins either react with one another or with several co-reactants such amines, phenols, thiols, etc. These are used to increase strength, durability, chemical resistance, and adhesion.

