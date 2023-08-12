GAI Technologies Achieves Monumental Global Expansion with FlashIntel Partnership
The results were beyond our expectations. ”HIMACHAL PRADESH, INDIA, August 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GAI Technologies, a premier web solutions provider based in Himachal Pradesh, has announced a significant milestone in its global outreach efforts. Through a strategic partnership with FlashIntel, GAI Technologies has witnessed a remarkable 100% surge in its sales pipeline and a 50% increase in revenue.
— Ajay Kumar, Founder of GAI Technologies
GAI Technologies, with over 12 years of expertise in the industry, has been a beacon of excellence, specializing in Drupal development, website maintenance, and site migrations. The company's commitment to quality and innovation has made it a trusted name in the web solutions domain.
The ambition to expand globally and tap into international markets has always been a vision for GAI Technologies. Ajay Kumar, Founder of GAI Technologies, stated, "Our objective was clear - to establish a strong global presence. The challenge was to find the right partner who could guide us in this journey."
Enter FlashIntel. With its cutting-edge FlashInfo platform, FlashIntel provided GAI Technologies with the tools and insights needed to engage with a global audience effectively. "The results were beyond our expectations. FlashIntel's platform not only helped us identify the right prospects but also ensured that our engagement strategies were spot on," added Kumar.
The collaboration's success is evident in the numbers. Within the first quarter of deploying FlashInfo, GAI Technologies reported a 100% increase in their sales pipeline, translating to a 50% growth in revenue. This partnership has set a new benchmark for companies looking to expand their global footprint.
