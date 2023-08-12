Turing AI Sees a 230% Surge in Email Open Rates with FlashIntel's Advanced ABM Strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turing AI, a global leader in AI-driven cybersecurity, proudly announces a transformative milestone in its Account-Based Marketing (ABM) journey. Collaborating with FlashIntel, Turing AI has optimized its ABM strategy, resulting in a remarkable 230% increase in email open rates, showcasing the effectiveness of targeted marketing in today's digital landscape.
Turing AI Elevates Its ABM Approach
Known for its cutting-edge AI solutions, Turing AI identified the need to refine its ABM strategy to connect more effectively with its target audience. "Our partnership with FlashIntel has been a game-changer. The FlashInfo platform has empowered us to enhance our ABM approach, allowing Turing AI to engage potential partners more efficiently," shared Yi Jin, Ph.D., the VP of Marketing and Demand Generation at Turing AI.
FlashIntel's Pivotal Role in Turing AI's Success
FlashIntel's expertise in ABM provided the tools and insights Turing AI required. The FlashInfo platform, with its state-of-the-art features, enabled Turing AI to identify and engage with the right prospects, ensuring a more targeted and impactful outreach.
Impressive Outcomes for Turing AI
The collaboration between Turing AI and FlashIntel has yielded significant results:
- A substantial increase in email open rates from 20% to 66%.
- An impressive boost in email deliverability rate from 92% to 99.7%.
About FlashIntel:
FlashIntel stands at the forefront of go-to-market strategies, offering innovative solutions that drive business success. Their commitment to data-driven solutions has made them a preferred partner for industry leaders like Turing AI.
