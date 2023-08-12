Finnable Achieves a Remarkable 5X Improvement in Call Effectiveness with FlashIntel
Our partnership with FlashIntel has been transformative”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finnable, a trailblazing financial technology company, has announced a significant enhancement in its operational efficiency, achieving a 5X improvement in call effectiveness, thanks to its collaboration with FlashIntel.
— Amit Arora, Co-Founder at Finnable Credit Pvt Ltd
Dedicated to revolutionizing the lending sector in India, Finnable offers instant, hassle-free digital loans, ranging from personal to education loans. However, the company faced a major challenge with its manual and time-consuming dialing process, which not only hindered its operational speed but also increased costs.
"Our partnership with FlashIntel has been transformative," said Amit Arora, Co-Founder at Finnable Credit Pvt Ltd. "FlashInfo has automated our dialing process and provided invaluable data that has supercharged our lead generation. We now connect with more customers in less time, and our customer satisfaction levels have skyrocketed. The cost savings, too, have been significant."
Finnable's collaboration with FlashIntel, through its robust platform FlashInfo, has addressed the company's operational challenges head-on. The platform's state-of-the-art Interactive Voicebot, equipped with LLM-driven decision trees, has automated Finnable's outbound dialing, marking a pivotal shift in their operational efficiency.
The benefits of this partnership extend beyond just automation. FlashInfo has equipped Finnable with rich data and powerful intent signals, refining their lead generation strategies. This has enabled Finnable to engage with more customers in a shorter span, leading to enhanced customer satisfaction. The impressive 5X improvement in call efficiency has resulted in a significant boost in outreach, customer engagement, and a substantial reduction in operational costs.
For businesses looking to enhance their operational efficiency and customer engagement, this collaboration between Finnable and FlashIntel sets a benchmark in the fintech industry.
About Finnable:
Finnable is a leading financial technology company in India, dedicated to offering instant, hassle-free digital loans. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Finnable is setting new standards in the lending sector.
About FlashIntel:
FlashIntel is a pioneering platform that offers cutting-edge solutions to enhance go-to-market strategies. With a commitment to data security, accuracy, and reliability, FlashIntel is at the forefront of business operational solutions.
