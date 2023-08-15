Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Forecast, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the probiotics food and cosmetics market size is predicted to reach $93.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.
The growth in the probiotics food and cosmetics market is due to customers preferred products with proven health benefits. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest probiotics food and cosmetics market share. Major players in the probiotics food and cosmetics market include Probi Ab, Nestle, ADM, Danone, Yakult Honsha, BioGaia, Esse Skincare, L'Oreal, Glowbiotics LLC, TULA Skincare.
Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Market Segments
• By Product Type: Probiotics Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics
• By Ingredients: Bacteria, Yeast
• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Pharmacies/ Drugstores, Specialty stores, Online
• By Geography: The global probiotics food and cosmetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The probiotics food and cosmetics are living bacteria ingested or administered to the body to provide health advantages. They are found in yogurt, beauty products, and various fermented foods. They also have various health benefits such as weight loss, and increased immunity.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC