Global Magnetic Beads Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Magnetic Beads Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Magnetic Beads Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the magnetic beads market size is predicted to reach $3.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.4%.
The growth in the magnetic beads market is due to rising investment in genetic and microbiology research activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest magnetic beads market share. Major players in the magnetic beads market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Bangs Laboratories Inc., Spherotech Inc., GenScript, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Magnetic Beads Market Segments
• By Magnetic Core: Superparamagnetic, Ferrimagnetic
• By Type: Cells, Pathogenic Microorganisms, Nucleic Acids, Peptide, Protein
• By Application: Cell Separation & Expansion, IVD Assay Development, Nucleic Acid Isolation, Immunoprecipitation, Antibody Purification
• By End-User: Healthcare Facilities, Individual Pathology Labs, Research Labs
• By Geography: The global magnetic beads market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Magnetic beads refer to a type of device made up of superparamagnetic iron oxide particles as small as 20 to 30 manometers in size in which a functional carboxylic group covers an iron-oxide core, which then binds to nucleic acid and is used for separating biomolecules such as DNA and RNA quickly and effectively.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Magnetic Beads Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
