US Council and State of Georgia Proclaims Friday, August 11 as Beyoncé Day in Honor of Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

Park Cannon, GA State Rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, Shannon Balenciaga, Justina Omokhua, SVP of Parkwood , and Miss Lawrence

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta City Council and the state of Georgia are proud to recognize and celebrate the incredible achievements of multi-talented artist Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter by proclaiming Friday, August 11, 2023 as Beyoncé Day.

The announcement was made by GA State Representative Park Cannon, a staunch supporter of empowering women and promoting diversity in art.

Beyoncé is an iconic figure in the entertainment industry, known for her mesmerizing vocals, captivating performances, and powerful activism.

Her career has been marked by numerous chart-topping hits, groundbreaking music videos, and unforgettable live shows. Beyond her musical prowess, Beyoncé has used her platform to advocate for equality, social justice, and female empowerment.

Representative Cannon believes that Beyoncé exemplifies the transformative potential of art and its ability to inspire and unite people from all walks of life.

This proclamation underscores the impact Beyoncé has had on culture and the significant contributions she has made to the arts, entertainment, and philanthropy.

Additionally, the collaboration between the iconic House of Balenciaga and Beyoncé’s creative team is commendable for bringing the dance forms, language and costumes of the LGBTQIA+ community to the world. As Beyoncé Day approaches, now is the time for fans across Georgia and beyond to come together and express their gratitude for the global icon.

The Atlanta City Council and the state of Georgia invite everyone to celebrate this remarkable artist who has touched lives with her music, creativity, and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.