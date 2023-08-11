Submit Release
Gov. Pritzker Issues Statement on IL Supreme Court Ruling Upholding the Protect Illinois Communities Act

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement in response to the Illinois Supreme Court ruling upholding the Protect Illinois Communities Act:


"I am pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the Protect Illinois Communities Act. This is a commonsense gun reform law to keep mass-killing machines off of our streets and out of our schools, malls, parks, and places of worship. Illinoisans deserve to feel safe in every corner of our state—whether they are attending a Fourth of July Parade or heading to work—and that's precisely what the Protect Illinois Communities Act accomplishes. This decision is a win for advocates, survivors, and families alike because it preserves this nation-leading legislation to combat gun violence and save countless lives."

