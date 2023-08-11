PMRF Establishes Collection Points to Help Those Impacted by Maui Wildfires

“Our Ohana on Maui is facing unprecedented, life-threatening, and life-altering events with these wildfires. We send our deepest condolences for the lives lost in the tragedy,” said PMRF Commanding Officer Capt. Brett Stevenson.



“For those directly impacted, their lives have crumbled literally overnight with the loss of precious loved ones, homes, and the countless businesses that are the lifeblood of the community. The scene on the ground in Lahaina is catastrophic.”



Stevenson continued:



“In an effort to provide relief to our brothers and sisters on Maui, we’ve established drop off points for donations on base that will go directly to those in need. Those sites include a drop off point outside the NEX Entrance, which is available to anyone with access to our installation.”



Items most in need include:

Non-perishable food items (canned or dry goods)

Rice

Batteries, flashlights

Toiletries

Blankets

Clothing and shoes, to include children’s items

Children’s toys



“There are other ways to support those in need, and if you are in a position to be generous, I encourage you to seek out one of the many available charities that are contributing directly to the relief efforts on Maui,” said Stevenson.



For further information, please contact PMRF Public Affairs at PMRFPublicAffairs@us.navy.mil, or 808-335-4740.

