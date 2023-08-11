Applying For FEMA Disaster Assistance

HONOLULU, HI – On Thursday, August 10, President Biden declared a major disaster for the state of Hawaii as a result of wildfires occurring August 8 and continuing.

To apply for this assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. Applicants can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, with language translation services available. The helpline is open and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with no cost for Hawaii residents to call.

If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

When applying for assistance, have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are not staying

Your social security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the Hawaii wildfires. If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance visit: youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For information on Hawaii’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA at twitter.com/femaregion9 and at facebook.com/fema.