Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Appoints New President and CEO

The board of directors of Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Susan Flett as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This appointment marks the culmination of an extensive nation-wide search following the announcement of the establishment of LGS by the Government of Saskatchewan earlier this year.

Ms. Flett has more than two decades of experience in the gaming industry, and she joins LGS following eight years as President and CEO of the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation (SaskGaming), which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of LGS.

"On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan and the Board of Directors of LGS, I am pleased to congratulate Susan Flett on her appointment as President and CEO," Board Chair and Minister responsible for LGS Laura Ross said. "Ms. Flett led SaskGaming's multi-year plan to modernize its gaming technology, properties, products and the successful partnership to launch the online PlayNow.com platform. I am confident that Ms. Flett's proven record of leadership, expertise and experience in the gaming sector will be invaluable as the province takes an industry-wide approach to all forms of gaming, so that gaming proceeds continue to benefit our communities."

During her more than 20 years with SaskGaming, Ms. Flett served in various roles including President and CEO, Chief Marketing Officer, Vice President, and Director in Corporate Relations, Communications, and Marketing. Before joining the corporation, she held positions at the Saskatchewan Transportation Company, Crown Investments Corporation, and Crown Life Canada.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Regina, a Certificate in Human Resource Planning from Queens University and is a Chartered Director (ICD.D) from the Edwards School of Business, University of Saskatchewan.

She is currently a director of the Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club. Past community involvement includes serving as a director on the boards of the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District, the Regina Symphony Orchestra, and the Moose Jaw Downtown Facility.

Ms. Flett will begin her new role effective September 1, 2023.

LGS is a new commercial Crown corporation that was established to oversee all lotteries and gaming in the province. LGS provides management oversight for commercial gaming in Saskatchewan, ensuring that lotteries, casinos, VLTs, and online gaming are operated in a socially responsible manner for the benefit of the people of our province. Visit our website: LGSask.com

