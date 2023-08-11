In March of this year, the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission released data that found in 2021, the average annual healthcare spending per family in Massachusetts, including insurance premiums and out-of-pocket spending, was nearly $25,000 -- more than the average price of a new compact car.

From 2013 to 2021, the percentage of commercially insured Massachusetts residents enrolled in high deductible plans increased from 16% to 43%, and nationally, the percentage of U.S. residents putting off care due to cost reached an all-time high of 38% in 2022, with 27% putting off care for serious conditions.

In the Massachusetts State Legislature, An Act Establishing Medicare for All in Massachusetts (S.D.546) would recreate a single-payer health care system in the Commonwealth. Moving to a Medicare for All single-payer system would control health care costs in the long-term, while ensuring that every resident has a right to quality affordable health care.

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found that almost 1 in 10 adults, or approximately 23 million people, owe medical debt, about 11 million people owe more than $2,000 and 3 million people owe more than $10,000.

A single-payer system would save close to 29% of the Commonwealth’s current spending on health care, would take the burden of rising health care costs off of most small businesses and families in the City of Boston, and eliminate medical debt and bankruptcy.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilor Arroyo, supporting the efforts of legislators in the State legislature and the U.S. House and the Senate to create Medicare for All.