CDD Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Life Science Discovery Research
Company Named as a Sample Vendor for SaaS Electronic Lab NotebookSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD) is proud to announce its recent recognition as a Sample Vendor for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Discovery Research, 2023 report.
Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. The CDD Vault SaaS platform empowers researchers to capture experimental data digitally, foster real-time collaboration, and ensure regulatory compliance.
Notably, CDD Vault provides a complete informatics solution for entity registration, inventory management, and data visualization, in addition to being a leading ELN. These capabilities allow researchers to effortlessly document experiments, capture and analyze data, enhance real-time collaboration, and enforce structured workflows.
"The fact that our ELN is tightly integrated with a registration system brings unique advantages to scientists looking to capture both structured and unstructured data, and to enhance their data workflow," according to Barry Bunin, PhD, CDD's CEO, "We believe CDD’s acknowledgement in the Gartner report is a testament to our commitment to empower researchers with an advanced toolset to seamlessly capture and manage data, fostering real-time collaboration and ensuring regulatory compliance."
Legal compliance and audit tracking mechanisms safeguard valuable research data, including witnessing workflows that capture crucial information in each entry. The ELN also facilitates the creation of standardized experiment protocols through templates, ensuring compliance and reproducibility.
The commitment to innovation drives CDD to continually enhance the platform. Notable recent features include:
- New formatting options in ELN
- Assay annotation based on standard ontology
- Enhanced data visualization
Learn more about CDD’s recognition in Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Discovery Research, 2023 report by visiting this page.
Gartner Disclaimers
Gartner, Hype Cycle for Life Science Discovery Research, 2023, Reuben Harwood 24 July 2023.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Collaborative Drug Discovery
CDD's (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, "CDD Vault®", is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.
Abraham Wang
Collaborative Drug Discovery
