Onyx achieves HITRUST e1 Certification
Onyx achieves HITRUST Essentials 1-year Certification as part of NewWave organization-wide Foundational Cybersecurity program
Onyx is delighted to have achieved HITRUST’s CSF Certification. This is a further step demonstrating Onyx’s unwavering commitment to information security and data privacy.”WINDSOR MILL, MARYLAND, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Achieving the HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification validates that Onyx, as part of the NewWave group of companies, is committed to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management.
Onyx and our innovative OnyxOS platform has achieved the HITRUST certification for foundational cybersecurity. The OnyxOS HL7® FHIR Interoperability platform enhances the Microsoft Azure platform to provide comprehensive open standards-based interoperability solutions for Health Plans, Health Information Exchanges and Providers.
“Onyx is delighted to have achieved HITRUST’s CSF Certification,” said Susheel Ladwa, CEO at Onyx. “This achievement is a further step in demonstrating Onyx’s unwavering commitment to information security and data privacy for our clients and business partners.”
HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification demonstrates that the organization’s services are focused on the most critical cybersecurity controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 Assessment + Certification is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST CSF® framework to prescribe cyber threat-adaptive controls that are appropriate for each level of assurance.
Onyx manages healthcare data for major health plans and Medicaid state agencies. Good cybersecurity practices are an essential part of maintaining secure cloud environments for our customers. The HITRUST Certification is a further validation that Onyx is committed to maintaining the highest standards and best practices when handling healthcare data.
About Onyx
Onyx Technology, LLC is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx, a NewWave company, emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise. Focused on standards-based, interoperable technologies Onyx solutions help break data silos across the Healthcare ecosystem.
