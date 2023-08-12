Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,429 in the last 365 days.

American Idol Alum COREY CLARK and His Band 'Everyday People' Celebrate National Nonprofit Day 8/17 with Video Tribute

Corey Clark & Everyday People

Honoring the Amazing Individuals Who Volunteer and Support Nonprofit Causes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corey Clark, Foster Care Advocate and American Idol top 6 contestant (2003) celebrates National Nonprofit Day (NNDay) this August 17, along with his live band Everyday People. “Releasing this video verse to images was our one small way of demonstrating the many things’ we all can do that acknowledge and honor those who volunteer and/or support nonprofit organizations,” says Clark. The video is one verse in length of Second Chance, a song made famous by El DeBarge, the primary lead singer of the family group DeBarge. Clark was recently asked to cover the full song for a foster care placement agency campaign earlier this year. The tribute video is played to a montage of loving images displaying joyous dynamic family relationships that can become a reality for foster parents.

About National Nonprofit Day (NNDay)
National Nonprofit Day is commemorated on August 17 each year to recognize nonprofit organizations’ ongoing efforts to serve the local community. Sherita J. Herring, an author and respected speaker, launched National Nonprofit Day. Its goal was to educate and empower everyone to be the change we want to see in the world. Recognizing that there are individuals in our midst that require assistance is the first step toward positively changing our society. The holiday was first established in 1992 by Congress as an opportunity for nonprofits and their supporters to recognize and thank all those who contribute time, energy and resources towards philanthropic causes.

Kenneth Wright
KWBM
+1 973-230-8260
kdenn300@gmail.com

National Nonprofit Day August 17

You just read:

American Idol Alum COREY CLARK and His Band 'Everyday People' Celebrate National Nonprofit Day 8/17 with Video Tribute

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more