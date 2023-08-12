American Idol Alum COREY CLARK and His Band 'Everyday People' Celebrate National Nonprofit Day 8/17 with Video Tribute
Honoring the Amazing Individuals Who Volunteer and Support Nonprofit CausesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corey Clark, Foster Care Advocate and American Idol top 6 contestant (2003) celebrates National Nonprofit Day (NNDay) this August 17, along with his live band Everyday People. “Releasing this video verse to images was our one small way of demonstrating the many things’ we all can do that acknowledge and honor those who volunteer and/or support nonprofit organizations,” says Clark. The video is one verse in length of Second Chance, a song made famous by El DeBarge, the primary lead singer of the family group DeBarge. Clark was recently asked to cover the full song for a foster care placement agency campaign earlier this year. The tribute video is played to a montage of loving images displaying joyous dynamic family relationships that can become a reality for foster parents.
About National Nonprofit Day (NNDay)
National Nonprofit Day is commemorated on August 17 each year to recognize nonprofit organizations’ ongoing efforts to serve the local community. Sherita J. Herring, an author and respected speaker, launched National Nonprofit Day. Its goal was to educate and empower everyone to be the change we want to see in the world. Recognizing that there are individuals in our midst that require assistance is the first step toward positively changing our society. The holiday was first established in 1992 by Congress as an opportunity for nonprofits and their supporters to recognize and thank all those who contribute time, energy and resources towards philanthropic causes.
