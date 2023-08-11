Leading with Compassion: Insightful Remarks on Dementia Care from Caresify Home Care's Sheriff Adewale
EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising dementia cases in the United States signal an urgent health concern. With the prediction that by 2060, more than 14 million Americans will suffer from this condition, there's an increased need for advanced and humane care solutions.
Sheriff Adewale, Founder of Caresify Home Care, sees the increasing dementia cases not just as an obstacle, but as a rallying cry. "Dementia presents a myriad of symptoms associated with cognitive decline, ranging from memory issues, difficulty in daily tasks, to communication problems, and behavioral changes. These symptoms inevitably escalate, highlighting the need for augmented care. At Caresify, we are always looking for ways to make an impactful difference in home care needs," states Adewale, resonating with countless families who face the challenges of dementia care.
Adewale remarks, "Beyond the medical treatment, there's a dire need for non-medical care to support the emotional and logistical weight borne by the families. Dementia doesn't only affect memory but also impacts basic daily routines. And as the disease progresses, dependency on caregivers increases."
Communication becomes challenging due to patients' struggle in understanding conversations, which can result in increased isolation. The emotional spectrum also changes, with patients experiencing mood variations, depression, or even hallucinations, causing immense distress to loved ones.
"Comprehensive, non-medical round-the-clock care that addresses the emotional, psychological, and logistical aspects becomes crucial as the condition advances," Adewale comments.
Understanding this need, Caresify Home Care emerges as a pillar of support offering professional, non-medical home care support to dementia patients and their families. Caresify is currently exploring opportunities that might align its current services with the new GUIDE Model by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), set to launch in July of 2024.
Sheriff Adewale, a devoted advocate for the family's role in caregiving, says, "In the dementia journey, families and friends are indispensable. Dementia is a journey that nobody should undergo alone. At Caresify Home Care, we offer home care services, and top-tier care while ensuring families are equipped with vital tools and resources. Opting for Caresify Home Care signifies choosing a devoted partner aimed at easing and dignifying the journey."
Besides dementia care, Caresify extends a plethora of home care services, ensuring that as patient needs transform, the care provided remains consistent, offering patients a sense of familiarity.
About Caresify Home Care:
Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s), non-MCO’s, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs. For additional information go to www.caresify.com
Angel Bell
