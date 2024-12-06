Local Home Care Provider Feeds Hundreds: Caresify's Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

Team Photo

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Thanksgiving and its commitment to the community, Caresify Home Care successfully carried out its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Donation initiative.The company distributed over 500 turkeys to families across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia and Florida, spreading joy and gratitude while strengthening its ties with the local communities it serves."Thanksgiving is a time for reflection, gratitude, and community," said Sheriff Adewale , Founder of Caresify Home Care."Through this initiative, we didn’t just provide festive meals; we celebrated the spirit of togetherness and let our community know that Caresify is here to support them, both during the holidays and throughout the year."This year's success was made possible by the dedication of Caresify's team led by Angel Bell , Director of Business Development and Marketing Operations, who spearheaded the logistics, coordinating turkey deliveries across multiple states. Bell reflected, "This initiative was a perfect example of Caresify’s commitment to philanthropy and community support. I was honored to play a role in bringing this effort to life."The turkeys were sourced from the ShopRite of Bethlehem, ensuring families enjoyed high-quality meals during the Thanksgiving holiday. To ensure the community was informed, Caresify utilized a strategic marketing campaign, including social media announcements, and the distribution of printed collateral.As part of the event, participants also had the opportunity to learn about Caresify's home care services, furthering the organization’s mission of addressing the needs of individuals and families while fostering a sense of connection."Engaging with the community has always been about more than providing care services," Adewale explained. "It’s about fostering trust, building lasting relationships, and creating a sense of togetherness that goes beyond the holiday season."This Thanksgiving initiative reflected Caresify's gratitude to the communities that have embraced its mission. "As we looked back on our blessings this Thanksgiving, we at Caresify were deeply thankful for the support we’ve received from the communities we serve," Adewale concluded. "This initiative was our way of saying, ‘Thank you.’"For more information about Caresify Home Care and its services, visit www.caresify.com or follow Caresify on social media.About Caresify Home Care:Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s), non-MCO’s, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs.Media contact: A. Bell, Director of Business & Development & Marketing Operations. angel@caresify.com

