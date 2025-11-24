Caresify Home Care Spreads Thanksgiving Joy with Company-Wide Turkey Giveaway

Hundreds of Families Fed Across PA, GA, MD, FL, and NJ

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caresify Home Care once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to compassion and community this Thanksgiving season, hosting a massive Turkey Giveaway across all of its service areas. From Pennsylvania’s Rising Sun, Collingdale, Allentown, York, and Reading offices, to outreach efforts in Georgia, Maryland, Florida, and New Jersey, the week-long initiative (November 17–21) ensured that families experiencing food insecurity were able to share a warm Thanksgiving meal together.Lines formed early as families, seniors, and individuals in need gathered at Caresify locations to receive turkeys and meal supplies — a gesture that has become a beloved annual tradition of giving and gratitude. Sheriff Adewale , Founder of Caresify Home Care, reflected on the emotional impact of this year’s event: “We received an abundance of thank-you messages, and one stood out. A woman shared that she had just moved and told her children there would be no Thanksgiving because she couldn’t afford one. When she received her turkey from Caresify, she said it was a blessing from God. She was deeply grateful. Stories like hers — and countless unspoken ones — are exactly why this tradition matters.”Beyond distributing meals, the initiative served as a powerful reminder of the company’s core mission — caring for communities beyond home-care services, with a focus on restoring dignity and hope. Angel Bell , Director at Caresify Home Care, shared insight into the extensive effort behind the event: “Coordinating a company-wide giveaway of this scale takes an incredible amount of planning — from securing food supplies and coordinating volunteers, to managing logistics across multiple states. But every challenge is worth it when we see the smiles and relief on people’s faces. We do this because we care deeply about helping communities in need, especially those experiencing food insecurity during these difficult times.”This year’s celebration also coincided with the grand opening of Caresify’s newest office in Upper Darby, PA. The new branch quickly became a hub for local families seeking support and care.Sheriff Adewale added, “Caring for the communities we serve isn’t just something we do once a year — it’s woven into everything we stand for. Our team shows up every day to make a difference, and Thanksgiving gives us a chance to extend that care even further. We’re more than caregivers — we’re community builders.”Angel Bell concluded, “The spirit of Thanksgiving reminds us that compassion and connection are at the heart of what we do. Seeing our offices across PA, GA, MD, FL, and NJ unite to serve others truly embodies Caresify’s mission — to care, to give, and to uplift.”Caresify Home Care’s annual Thanksgiving initiative continues to grow each year, reaching more families and inspiring acts of kindness throughout every community it serves.For more information about Caresify Home Care and its services, visit www.caresify.com and follow Caresify on social media.About Caresify Home Care:Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) License # 299995064 in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s), non-MCO’s, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs.#CaresifyCares #CaresifyHomeCare #CaresifyCommunity #CaresifyGivesBack #CaresifyFamily #ThanksgivingGiveaway #TurkeyDrive2025 #ThanksgivingBlessings #GratefulHearts #HolidayGiving #EndFoodInsecurity #FeedingFamilies #ServingCommunities #ActsOfKindness #CommunityFirst#CareBeyondHomeCare #TogetherWeCare #PhiladelphiaPA #AllentownPA #ReadingPA #YorkPA #CollingdalePA #UpperDarbyPA #GeorgiaCaresify #MarylandCaresify #FloridaCaresify #NewJerseyCaresify

