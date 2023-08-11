Top 5 European Marathon Races this Fall

Amsterdam Marathon Informational Page EuropeTripDeals Logo

As summer ends, the fall European marathon season gears up with big races in Berlin, Amsterdam, Athens and more.

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer holiday season in Europe is coming to a close and that means one thing: the fall marathon season is about to begin. The continent’s racing calendar intentionally avoids the summer months as runners dislike the sweltering heat and prefer competing when temperate conditions lead to faster times. While popular springtime marathon races in Rome, London & Paris grab the headlines, the European fall lineup is pretty strong too.

Here are the 5 most significant races across the continent this fall:

Berlin Marathon (September 24th): with over 40,000 participants already registered, the Berlin course has become a favorite option for runners looking to set personal bests and witnessed numerous world record runs over the 25 years.

Amsterdam Marathon (October 15th): runners will explore the canal city, immerse themselves in Dutch culture, and pass by prominent landmarks, including a quick – but unforgettable - pass under the Rijksmuseum.

Frankfurt Marathon (October 29th): Central Germany’s big race along the River Main is considered the third-fastest marathon globally and is a great option for those looking to set new personal records on a smaller stage than Berlin.

Istanbul Marathon (November 15th): provides runners a rare opportunity to compete in a race passing between two continents, Asia and Europe. Participants will pass by iconic landmarks such as the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia while taking in the sights and sounds of this unique city.

Athens Marathon (November 12th): the Authentic race takes runners back to where the event began in 490 BC. They’ll follow in the footsteps of history and conquer the Greek capital, with a triumphant finish in the Panathenaic Stadium.

