GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team to Host USA Wheelchair Football League Home Tournament August 19 & 20
USAWFL teams from seven cities across the country will participate in the season opener
These tournaments give our athletes the opportunity to put wheelchair football on display for the whole city to see.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wheelchair football athletes from across the country will compete in Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association’s home tournament August 19 & 20 at College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois. 2023 marks the third year of USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) tournament play. The USAWFL is a program of Move United that is made possible in part by NFL-BWF Salute to Service “Healthy Lifestyles and Creating Community” funding, as well as local team support by the Chicago Bears.
Tournament competition will kick off on Saturday morning, August 19 at 8:00 AM with two fields running concurrently from 8:00 AM-7:00 PM on Saturday and from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM on Sunday in Parking Lot #8 at College of Lake County. A champion will be crowned Sunday afternoon following the final matchup at 2:00PM.
Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association (GLASA) provides 20+ adaptive and Paralympic sports year-round including both the GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football competitive team and recreational wheelchair football. The GLASA Chicago Bears were part of the original four teams when the league started in 2019, also including teams in Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Arizona. Dave Michael, Mak Nong, and Jeff Yackley serve as the Captains of the GLASA Chicago Bears, who are led by head coach and GLASA Board President, Jason Sfire.
“When I was introduced to GLASA, they opened my world up to adaptive sports. I fell in love with the sports and have participated ever since. I am fortunate to be one of the captains of the GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team. It is such an honor to be a part of a growing and developing program,” said Dave Michael, a member of the GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team, Sled Hockey Team & GLASA Strength & Conditioning Coach. Dave’s on-demand adaptive workouts support athletes with disabilities nationwide in their efforts to improve their health and wellness.
In addition to supporting the USAWFL’s competitive teams, the grant from the NFL-BWF Salute to Service partnership and Move United provides opportunities for grassroots growth of the sport through coaching education, officials training and learn-to-play clinics. As a result, GLASA is able to host clinics in wheelchair football throughout the year, most recently at the GLASA Great Lakes Games in Lake Forest in partnership with the Chicago Bears including Bears Alumni, Staff and Staley Da Bear who took part in the clinic and skills competition geared toward getting individuals out to try this growing sport.
“We are excited as an organization to be entering our third full season by hosting this tournament,” said Head Coach and GLASA Board President Jason Sfire. “These tournaments give our athletes the opportunity to put wheelchair football on display for the whole city to see. With the support of Move United, the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation we have the privilege to feature these adaptive athletes on a larger platform.”
The tournament is seeking volunteer support for set up on August 18 and games on August 19 and 20. Volunteer opportunities are available to sign up online at: https://moveunitedsport.org/usa-wheelchair-football-league/2023-usawfl-tournaments/.
Youth football organizations, nonprofits and local community groups are invited to come out to a game to support our athletes and teams as spectators, especially the tournament’s home team, the GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team.
To get involved in the upcoming tournament and to learn more about how you can support or sponsor the Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team, contact Kelly Candotti Habas by email at Kelly@GLASA.org.
