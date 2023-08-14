The Cannata Report’s 38th Annual Awards & Charities Gala to Raise Funds for the Mariano Rivera Foundation
Proceeds to Benefit the Mariano Rivera Foundation’s Print Design & Packaging Development (PDPD) Program
It's our honor to raise funds for the Mariano Rivera Foundation's print technology education program. We are inspired by Rivera and his dedication to making a difference in the lives of at-risk youth.”HAMBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannata Report, the office technology industry's leading news resource, will raise funds to benefit the Mariano Rivera Foundation and "Break on Through" at its 38th Annual Awards & Charities Gala on November 2, 2023. Baseball Hall of Famer and New York Yankee Mariano Rivera will make a special appearance to represent his foundation and its Print Design & Packaging Development (PDPD) program, an initiative to educate young men and women to pursue careers in the printing industry.
— CJ Cannata, president and CEO
Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex serve as the official sponsors of the Gala that celebrates excellence in the office technology and imaging industry by announcing the winners of The Cannata Report's Frank Awards. Break on Through, this year's Gala theme, celebrates the future of the office technology industry, exemplified by the Mariano Rivera Foundation's educational initiative in which students are enrolled in a vocational program that provides them with training and certifications in digital press technology, color management, workflow, and digital graphic design. Break on Through also applauds the groundbreaking innovations and diversification opportunities redefining the independent dealer channel.
Said CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Report, "The office technology and imaging solutions industry is at a crossroads. As technology innovations drive change and evolution throughout all business sectors, independent dealers must expand their product offerings and services beyond traditional imaging solutions to meet the changing demands of their clients. At the same time, groundbreaking products in printing and imaging are propelling the channel. With new inventive services offered alongside office technology and printing solutions, conventional assumptions about the copier dealer channel are rapidly progressing."
Added Cannata, "It's our honor to raise funds for the Mariano Rivera Foundation's print technology education program. We are inspired by Mariano Rivera and his dedication to making a difference in the lives of at-risk youth through mentorship and education programs. That our 38th Annual Awards & Charities Gala is raising funds for an initiative at the heart of the industry that we have chronicled for over 40 years is incredibly special."
In addition to announcing the winners of the Frank Awards, which are determined by its Annual Dealer Survey, The Cannata Report will bestow the Frank G. Cannata Philanthropy Award to a member of the office technology industry for their dedication to giving back and supporting charitable organizations. A Veterans Award will be given to a member of the office technology industry for service to their country and fellow veterans.
Independent office technology dealership executives will be presenters and announce the winners of the Frank Awards. Robert Goldberg, general counsel of the Business Technology Association, will once again serve as the event's emcee. In addition to official Gala sponsors Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex, ConnectWise and Static Control serve as Gala presenting sponsors. HP will sponsor the Gala's Cocktail Reception, and Xerox and Polek & Polek will sponsor the After Party. The Gala will be held at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, NJ.
The Cannata Report's Annual Awards & Charities Gala has collectively raised over $3 million for charitable organizations nationwide.
The day after the Gala, The Cannata Report will host its Annual Women Influencers Brunch to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its Women Influencers editorial showcase and salute its 2023 honorees, Chelsey Bode of Pearson-Kelly Technology, Melissa Confalone of Fraser Advanced Information Systems, and Liz Sumner of SumnerOne.
Anyone interested in attending the “Break on Through” Gala should contact Frank G. Cannata (fgcannata@cannatareport.com) or CJ Cannata (cjcannata@cannatareport.com).
Visit The Cannata Report at www.thecannatareport.com for the latest news about office technology.
The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry’s hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.
