The Cannata Report’s 40th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala Raises $188,000 for Diabetes Research

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannata Report announced $188,000 was raised at its 40th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala to support diabetes research and care at the Inserra Family Diabetes Institute at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center. This year’s fundraising honored the memory of office technology industry colleague Mike McGuirk, founder of ProCopy Office Solutions, a Flex Technology Company.“This year’s gala had special meaning for us and many throughout the office technology industry who knew Mike, who was held in the highest regard for his dedication to service and giving back,” said CJ Cannata, president and CEO. “He was a cherished member of our community and a passionate supporter of this event. We appreciate the tremendous support we received that enabled us to raise $188,000 in Mike’s memory and are very pleased to direct the funds to the Inserra Family Diabetes Institute, an institution making a significant impact in diabetes research and patient care.”“What mattered most to Mike was giving back. That this year’s fundraising at The Cannata Report’s gala was held in his honor is deeply touching, as the event meant so much to him. Our family is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from across the dealer channel. It’s a beautiful tribute to Mike’s commitment to service, charity, and to the community he cared for so much,” said McGuirk’s wife Kelly McGuirk.“We are grateful to The Cannata Report and the entire office technology community for this contribution to the Inserra Family Diabetes Institute,” said Nancy Kennedy, director of major gifts, Hackensack University Medical Center. “This generous support allows us to continue providing world-class treatment while directly advancing our mission to deliver innovative diabetes care and breakthrough research and the discoveries that will one day lead to a cure.”The Cannata Report’s 40th Anniversary Gala, held November 13th at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, N.J., featured the presentation of the 2025 Frank Awards, honoring excellence and innovation in the independent dealer channel of the office technology dealer industry. Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex served as platinum sponsors of the fundraiser. The event’s gold sponsors were ConnectWise, Distribution Management, First Citizens Bank, and Katun Corporation, and silver sponsors were Nexera and Static Control. The gala opened with a comedy performance by Larry Weiss, chairman of Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office, presented by HP, and the evening’s official After Party was sponsored by Xerox. BTA Ambassador Bob Goldberg served as the event's emcee.Winners of the 2025 Frank Awards, as determined by voting in The Cannata Report’s Annual Dealer Survey conducted earlier this year, are: ACDI and PaperCut (Best Print Management Software Provider), ConnectWise (Best IT and Security Services Provider), DocuWare (Best ECM/Document Management Software Provider), GreatAmerica Financial Services (Best Leasing Company), Intermedia Cloud Communications (Best Diversification Partner) Kyocera (Best A4 Manufacturer), Ricoh USA (Best Marketing Strategy, Best Production Print Manufacturer, Excellence in Innovation), and Sharp Imaging and Information Services of America (Best in Class, Best Manufacturer, Best Technical Service Provider). In addition, Laura Blackmer, president, dealer sales, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., was honored as Best Female Executive, and Larry White, president and CEO, Toshiba America Business Solutions, was named Best Male Executive.The Cannata Report’s Annual Awards & Charities Gala has raised close to $2 million for Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation in recent years. Since its inception, it has collectively raised over $3.5 million for several charitable organizations, including the Mariano Rivera Foundation and V Foundation, among others.The Inserra Family Diabetes Institute at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally recognized for its comprehensive approach to diabetes treatment, research, and education. Dr. Colette Knight serves as the chair of the institute and is also the division director of endocrinology and an associate professor of medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

