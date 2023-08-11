AG Yost Issues Statement on the Passing of Chuck Calvert

COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on the passing of former state Rep. Chuck Calvert:

Chuck will be remembered fondly for his public service on the local and state levels.

I had the privilege of knowing Chuck personally, and his leadership was valued not only by his constituents but also his colleagues – all of whom recognized his pursuits for the common good.

My thoughts and prayers are with Chuck's family, friends, and loved ones. He is dearly missed already.

