The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation Announces Registration Now Open for the 3rd Annual JFTL Challenge
The Journey For The Living (JFTL) Challange is open to all individuals, organizations, clubs and schools
Live every day with love, kindness and respect and you will accomplish so much more in life.”UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced today the Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge registration is now open.
— Mark Schonwetter, Holocaust Survivor
The Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge is designed to build awareness and support the mission of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation. The 3rd annual Challenge will run in November and participants will Walk, Run or Ride and track their progress to complete 15 miles.
The Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge is a tribute to Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, and his mother and younger sister, who walked 15 miles to escape their hometown in Poland to go to a ghetto where they thought they would be safe. The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation is the only foundation that provides grants for educators to empower students nationwide with Holocaust education. In just 3 years, MSHEF has granted over $195,000, covering 30 states and reaching over 73,000 students.
This is an excellent opportunity for individuals, organizations and schools to create teams and TAKE THE CHALLENGE. Registration is free for schools and their classes. Teachers should email info@mshefoundation.org for more information. To register for the Journey visit https://www.charityfootprints.com/journeyfortheliving/.
Save the Date for the live in person event with a special honored guest that will be announced shortly. The event will take place in Livingston NJ at the Oval on Sunday November 12, 2023 at 11amET.
The foundation wishes to thank the following companies and individuals that have sponsored The Journey For The Living Challenge:
Center Street Capital Advisors
Nancy and Andrew Wayne
Samalin Wealth
Air Group
H. Arnold Wood Turning/HA Stiles
ISF Jewels
SILVERCAST Media
The Lapkin Foundation/David Gutwetter
The Elster Family Charitable Foundation
Eskow Family Foundation
Vornado Realty Trust
Mark and Luba Schonwetter
M. Schamroth
About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization that provides grants for educators to teach ant-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education.
Co-founded in 2019 by Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske in honor of their father Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, the foundation funds grants for educators up to $1,000 to provide learning materials, books, support field trips and programming, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.
Visit mshefoundation.org to learn more or email connect@mshefoundation.org.
Ann Arnold
Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation
+1 201-248-9824
info@mshefoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Journey For the Living Fitness Challenge