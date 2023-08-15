The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation Announces The Opening Of Grant Portal and Teacher Resources Webinar
Grant Applications Available to Schools For the 2023-2024 School Year
Live every day with love, respect and kindness and you will accomplish so much more in life.”UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced today that their grant application portal for the 2023-2024 school year is now open until October 15, 2023.
— Mark Schonwetter, Holocaust Survivor
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation aims to teach anti-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students through Holocaust education by funding grants for teachers to purchase educational materials and programming, subsidize field trips to Holocaust museums, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.
As one educator said about their MSHEF grant, “... I wasn’t sure how my students would receive the book or the subject of the Holocaust as a whole, but I knew that now, more than ever before, in this climate of hate that continues to grow in our world, it was so important to teach! Not only did the 8th graders accept the topic, but they embraced it, and all the life lessons that came along with it.”
As part of the grant application process, the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation will host its Second Annual Teacher Resources Webinar on September 19, 2023, at 6 PM EST. Teachers will learn about available Holocaust-related resources and programs and how they can afford to bring them into their classrooms. For more information and to register for the MSHEF Teacher Resources Webinar visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_U9pP3ABzTXSkAoXmzWI47g#/registration.
About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization that provides grants for educators to teach ant-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education.
Co-founded in 2019 by Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske in honor of their father Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, the foundation funds grants for educators up to $1,000 to provide learning materials, books, support field trips and programming, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation is the only foundation that provides grants for educators to empower students nationwide with Holocaust education. In just 3 years, MSHEF has granted over $195,000, covering 30 states and reaching over 73,000 students.
Visit mshefoundation.org to learn more or email connect@mshefoundation.org.
