Mahalo Banking and Larky Expand Partnership to Boost Account Holder Engagement
Larky's engagement technology and Mahalo's banking solutions to offer personalized, valuable notifications to account holdersANN ARBOR, MI, US, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, the market leader in account holder engagement technology, and Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, today announce an expanded partnership that enables all Mahalo clients to benefit from Larky’s nudge® platform and embeds the power of Larky’s innovative engagement technology in Mahalo’s comprehensive digital banking suite.
In response to the escalating demand for seamless digital interfaces, Larky and Mahalo Banking are harnessing their shared expertise in account holder engagement and state-of-the-art banking technology. Larky's nudge® platform will now be integrated into Mahalo’s online banking platform and will also be featured in all new client engagements and renewals. Larky's platform complements Mahalo’s digital banking suite by prompting account holders to engage with the services that fit their unique financial needs, directly from their mobile devices.
”The continued demand for mobile banking has underscored the necessity for targeted engagement campaigns to help credit unions foster stronger relationships with their members,” said Denny Howell, co-founder and COO of Mahalo. “Our partnership with Larky enables us to offer our credit union clients an invaluable tool for member engagement, at a time when the market needs new approaches to nurture and grow depositor relationships.”
With the inclusion of Larky’s nudge® platform, account holders can now receive notifications that guide them to their financial institution’s offerings as well as contextually relevant branch information. The partnership also provides access to analytics and A/B testing, enabling institutions to use exportable, user-level data to see how their campaigns are performing, and revise them in real-time. In addition, Mahalo's clients can leverage Larky's nudge® Score, a unique feature that uses artificial intelligence to predict the performance of a new push notification, making it simple and easy to send out a high performing new campaign in a few clicks.
“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Mahalo, opening doors for their clients to harness the power of our nudge® platform’s tailored and proactive engagement capabilities,” said Scott Brown, Larky’s VP of Growth. “This reinforced partnership interweaves the unique assets of both organizations, bolstering the digital banking landscape for consumers and fostering expansion for community based financial institutions.”
With a shared vision and the aid of innovative technology, Mahalo and Larky are reshaping the digital banking experience to be more personalized, proactive and precisely aligned with the unique needs of credit unions and their members.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com.
About Mahalo Banking
Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.
