Girls Soccer Network Launches New Original Podcast: "the BIG LIFE"
Two College Soccer Players Offer Unique Glimpse Into the World of College SoccerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Girls Soccer Network (GSN) is excited to unveil its latest endeavor, "the BIG LIFE" podcast. The first of its kind, the podcast provides an unprecedented and intimate look into the life of college soccer players. Sam Cary and Jordyn Wickes, both Division 1 college soccer players, host the podcast and bring their first-hand experiences to the forefront.
Cary, a defender at the University of Iowa, and Wickes, a forward at Michigan State University, offer a blend of authentic storytelling, candid conversations, and expert analysis that delves deep into the multifaceted journey of college soccer players in the Big Ten Conference and nationwide.
"Being a college athlete has been the best thing I have ever done, and I am stoked to bring more light and attention to this world. Women's sports are bigger and better than ever, and I am hoping this podcast will bring some of that energy over to NCAA Women's Soccer and the Big Ten," said Cary, podcast co-host. It aims to inspire athletes and enthusiasts alike by fostering a lively community centered around collegiate women's soccer.
"'The BIG LIFE' is not just an amazing resource for those thinking about college soccer, but it's also incredibly fun and entertaining. Sam and Jordyn are rivals on the field, and they have insanely great chemistry off of it," said Jen Gruskoff, GSN founder.
Listeners can expect an engaging lineup of weekly episodes featuring a variety of special guests. Topics range from time management to mental and physical wellness, from career aspirations beyond college soccer to the invaluable life lessons that playing the sport at such a high level can impart. From navigating rigorous training schedules and demanding academic commitments to building strong team dynamics and managing personal growth, Cary and Wickes will shed light on the challenges, triumphs, and everyday experiences that shape their lives.
"The BIG LIFE" podcast is live, and episodes will be available for streaming on all major podcast platforms. It can be found on the Apple Podcasts app here. Stay connected with GSN on the official website and social media channels for updates, episode releases, and sneak peek content.
ABOUT Girls Soccer Network provides a global destination for girls and women to share their experiences, stories, and love for the game while also providing resources and opportunities to help them achieve their soccer goals. The media company offers a digital platform that provides access to training tools, expert advice, current news and events, and a safe and supportive community of like-minded players.
